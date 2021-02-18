Mens Tennis Announces 2021 Schedule





HOBOKEN, NJ (February 18, 2021) The Stevens Institute of Technology men’s tennis team released its 2021 competition schedule on Thursday. The calendar features a total of 10 Middle Atlantic Conference (MAC) matches against both MAC Freedom and MAC Commonwealth opponents, starting March 20. Five of the 10 games take place in the friendly areas of the Stevens Tennis Courts, where Stevens has been 57-13 since 2010. “We are super excited to get our team back together to practice and compete in our first-ever MAC schedule,” said the head coach. Steve Gachko “Our spring 2020 season was cut short before we ran into opponents from the conference, so we are very grateful for the opportunity to get back into action soon.” Stevens’ list of 10 games will be played between March 20 and May 1. The program ends with a three-round postseason starting on May 3. The Ducks will open the 2021 campaign at home and welcome Fairleigh Dickinson University-Florham Campus in Hoboken on March 20. It will be the first meeting between the teams since April 2008, when the Ducks recorded a 9-0 victory. Three of the four all-time meetings took place in Hoboken. The only game against a MAC Commonwealth school takes place on March 27, when the Ducks head to Reading, Pennsylvania for a showdown with Alvernia University. This is believed to be the first meeting with any program. At the turn of the calendar to April, Stevens will face Eastern University (TBA) in Hoboken, while also traveling to Glenside, Pennsylvania for a match with Arcadia University on April 10. This is believed to be the first game against both schools. . The first matchups with Misericordia University on April 13 and Lycoming College on April 21 book a non-conference matchup with FDU-Florham (April 17) in Madison. The final two home games will take place on April 24 and April 27 against DeSales University and King’s College respectively. Both meetings will be the first in the all-time series. The regular season will close on May 1, with what is expected to be a highly anticipated match with Wilkes University in Wilkes-Barre. The Colonels have won 12 consecutive MAC Freedom team titles, while the Ducks come from a run of 10 consecutive Empire 8 Conference crowns. The meeting is the first for the Pennsylvania teams. The post season starts on May 3 and ends on May 8 with the MAC Freedom Championship. Please be aware that all times, dates and opponents of events are subject to change and fans remain prohibited from attending Stevens athletic events at home. Facebook: “Like” Stevens Athletics

