Cheboygan tops Cadillac in hockey | Sport





CADILLAC Progress is slow. After a tough week of games failing to find the back of the net, Cadillac put down a much better shot but dropped a 5-3 decision for Cheboygan in a non-conference hockey game Wednesday at the Wexford Civic Arena. Veteran Viking coach Scott Graham remains optimistic about the progress he sees in his team in a year when there are more games than training. “We see a lot of improvement, but it just takes time,” said Graham. “We saw a lot of good things from last night. We were training, getting in the way and breaking, but we didn’t take good care of the puck in the second period and that’s the big momentum shift we saw.” Cadillac got one early when Kam Hearld scored on an assist from Fisher Moore at just 3:06 into the game. Cheboygan, however, responded with a goal a minute later, and it remained that way for a period of play. The Chiefs took advantage of some cadillac penalty problems in the second period to tilt the ice a bit and scored three times for a 4-2 lead after two. Cheboygan went up 2-1 at 6:08 to the second, then made it 3-1 with 7:36 over. They extended it to 4-1 with 5:54 to go before the Vikings got one back when Jackson Hilt scored less than a minute later on an assist from Moore. “We got into a few situations in the second period and the momentum they gained and sustained made it difficult for us for a while,” said Graham. “However, we climbed back in and came within a goal. “We were able to push a good third period, but we didn’t get enough traffic in the end and were not competitive enough in the one-on-one fights to create additional opportunities.” Moore scored unaided at 6:11 of the third period to make it 4-3, but Cheboygan got an empty net with 1:24 left to seal it. Cadillac will be at Petoskey on Friday.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos