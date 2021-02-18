Sports
Tennis for men opens ACC Play This Weekend – Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
Miami Live Results FSU Live Results
THE FLATS – Georgia Tech men’s tennis opens the Atlantic Coast Conference in Sunshine State this weekend, where the Jackets compete against Miami and Florida State.
The Yellow Jackets kick off the weekend off in Miami on Friday and take on the Hurricanes at the Neil Schiff Tennis Center with first serve at 3 p.m. EST. On Sunday, Tech heads north to Tallahassee to face the Seminoles at Scott Speicher Memorial Tennis Center and the game kicks off at 1pm (EST).
Tech currently has an overall record of 5-2. The jackets are 30-7 (.811) in dual match singles and 13-7 (.650) in dual match doubles. Redshirt freshmen Marcus McDaniel is unbeaten at 6-0 in dual match singles. Red shirt junior Brandon Freestone has also won six games in a row and is 4-0 in singles with two games. On the double end of things, fellow freshmen Keshav chopra and Andres Martin are 5-2 in double matches and 7-2 overall.
Last week, the Jackets won both Georgia State and The Citadel in a pair of 7-0 wins. Martin is still ranked as the number 59 singles player in the country. Tech has ranked two doubles with McDaniel /Pablo Schelcher at No. 31 and Martin / Chopra at No. 41.
The Hurricanes have two players in singles, No. 34 Adria Soriano Barrera and No. 64 Stefan Milicevic. Franco Aubone and Benjamin Hannestad are Miamis’ only doubles ranked at number 22.
The Seminoles also have a pair of singles with Alex Knaff at No. 77 and Rana-Roop Singh Bhular at No. 108. FSU has no doubles pairs ranked by the ITA.
Alexander-Tharpe Fund
The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech Athletics and provides scholarships, operations and facility support to Georgia Tech’s 400-plus student athletes. Be a part of developing Georgia Techs Everyday Champions and help the Yellow Jackets compete for top-level college athletics championships by supporting the AT Fund, which provides scholarships directly to Georgia Tech’s student athletes, and theSupport the Swarm Fund, created to give fans the opportunity to help Georgia Tech athletics maintain its recent momentum amid the financial challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic! For more information on supporting the yellow jackets, visitatfund.org
For the latest information on Georgia Tech Mens Tennis, follow us on Twitter (@GT_MTEN), Instagram (GT_MTEN), Facebook (Georgia Tech Mens Tennis) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com
