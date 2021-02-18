Fear of the Islanders – Episode 143 – Fun Boring Hockey





Mike and Dan talk about the Islanders’ return to form and point streak, and later talk about a special new Mat Barzal Bobblehead figure. They discuss the back-to-back victories against the Sabers, including Ilya Sorokin’s first NHL win and shutout career in the NHL, and how lineup changes have added hope for the future to the teams already established structure. They also look ahead to the two games against the Penguins, and a chance to put a somewhat shaky rival on even more uneven feet, lamenting the dire state of the hockey media on both sides of the border. Finally, they speak to Anthony Davino of FOCO, a collectables company with a new limited edition Mat Barzal bubble hockey bobblehead figure that you can pre-order today. Don’t forget to leave a review on iTunes and add your Twitter account for a shot at winning an Islanders eBay item. REFERENCES Wow. huge news. tear out the front page. PLUGS! Make sure to follow @BuienRadarNL on Twitter for all Lighthouse Hockey audio releases, news and announcements.

Our sponsor this season is VintageIceHockey.with, where you can buy shirts, hoodies and mugs with logos and colors of over 100 classic hockey teams, as well as our own Al Arbor tribute shirtsEach top quality item is shipped quickly, and have product pages trivia notes you can get lost inUse the code LIGHTHOUSE15 at checkout to save 15% on your order. Our share of all sales of the Arbor shirts or anyone using the discount code will be donated to the Center for Dementia Research in the name of the coach. Register, download, rate, view or spread the word Fear of the islanders and all of our Lighthouse Hockey podcasts in every possible way. All of this helps to raise the profile of the show and might get us a nice sponsor to sell to in the near future. And if you give us an iTunes review, write a comment here or even tweet us, maybe we’ll read it on our next show. Theme song: “Sports” by Josh Spacek. Slot number: Toys in the attic by Aerosmith. You can subscribe to Fear of the islanders in any podcast app. Use the app search or enter our RSS feed Hosting for SB Nation podcasts is provided by Megaphone











