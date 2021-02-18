The Best Luxury Vacation Homes in the Lake District | UK | To travel

With 16 picturesque lakes and 100 peaks over 600 meters, it’s no wonder the Lake District National Park has inspired some of the country’s best-loved literary heroes; William Wordsworth, Beatrix Potter, John Ruskin and Arthur Ransome, among them. Declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2017 in recognition of its unique hill farming culture, the area’s steep hilltops and jagged lakes are a magnet for British and international visitors alike, attracting more than 15 million visitors a year. In addition to the breathtaking views, there are a myriad of beautiful country estates and cottages, providing a peaceful retreat within easy reach of England’s famous national park. park

Broadmea Barn and Stable

A working farm since 1950, Broadmea is located in South West Northumberland, near the border with Cumbria, in an Area of ​​Outstanding Natural Beauty. In 2005 the owners Paul and Trish started converting the old cowshed and hay manager into two luxury cottages. Broadmea Barn and Stable is available to rent independently or together and can sleep up to 16 guests, with eight bedrooms spread over the two properties. The cottages have underfloor heating, a sauna, a hot tub and private fishing in the nearby South Tyne River.

From £ 1,600 for a two night stay in both cottages

Lyth Valley Country House

A former restaurant and inn, this Lyth Valley country house is perfect for holding larger gatherings, with space for up to 18 guests in nine bedrooms, each with its own bathroom. Offering panoramic views of the surrounding countryside, this property is perfectly located for exploring South Lakeland and the Yorkshire Dales, as well as the nearby town of Kendal. Looking for something more adventurous? The owners can arrange a number of recreational activities on site, including clay pigeon shooting and archery.

From £ 4,201 for seven nights

Birkmere Hall Estate

Once owned by the Duke of Norfolk, Birkmere Hall Estate has been extensively restored as part of a multi-million pound investment. This lavish estate consists of a Grade II listed fortified mansion and three cottages and can accommodate up to 44 guests. Both Birkmere Hall and Birkmere Barn are equipped with Agas with four ovens and two American style fridge freezers each, but if you’re not a true chef the owners can recommend a range of local caterers to cook (and do the dishes) for you . Beyond the boundaries of Birkmere Hall Estate, there is plenty to keep you busy. Fish for brown trout in the tributary of the Petteril River, go kayaking on Ullswater, horseback riding on Barton Fell or stroll through the nearby towns of Greystoke, Pooley Bridge and Penrith.

From £ 4,050 for a weekend

Valley View House

Situated in the charming town of Dalton-in-Furness, Valley View House is a large Victorian property recently converted into a modern holiday home. There are 10 ensuite bedrooms to choose from, three of which have the added benefit of Jazucci bathtubs, and several cozy sitting rooms for relaxing. After a day of exploring the Cumbrian countryside, guests can relax with a book in the library, or challenge each other to a game of table tennis in the games room.

From £ 2,938 for seven nights

Wooden hall

A mile private drive gives a taste of what’s to come at Wood Hall, a beautiful south-facing hill country house with views of Skiddaw, Grassmore and the Lorton and Buttermere valleys. This self-catering cottage sleeps 18 people and has a large fully equipped kitchen, games room with a pool table and beautifully landscaped gardens. Situated near Cockermouth, a village best known as the birthplace of William Wordsworth, on the edge of the Lake District National Park, Wood Hall offers a peaceful retreat after a day exploring the outdoors.

From £ 2,495 for three nights

Gatesgarth

Gatesgarth was awarded Best Residential Build at the Northern Design Awards 2020 thanks to the striking design by architectural firm Ben Cunliffe. Using indications from the local area, the property has been carefully designed to blend seamlessly into the local architecture while providing a beautiful and modern home. The house was built with holidaymakers in mind, so all four bedrooms have an en-suite bathroom of equal size. A short walk from the village of Coniston in the heart of the Lake District National Park, Gatesgarth is well suited for walkers looking for a challenge. Put on your best hiking boots and hike through the nearby Old Man of Coniston, a waterfall that reaches over 2,500 feet and offers views over Coniston and the lake.

From £ 2,122 for seven nights

