I have a natural ability to take big shots: Cricketer Shahrukh Khan | Cricket News







Khan, 25, who is named after Bollywood star Shahrukh Khan, won the best all-rounder award at a Chennai Super Kings junior tournament when he was about 14 and was immediately noticed.

“My mother’s sister was a huge fan of actor Shahrukh Khan, so they named me after him,” Shahrukh told IANS on Thursday.

Khan hit undefeated 40 of 19 balls in the quarter-final against Himachal Pradesh and scored an unbeaten 18 of seven deliveries in the final in which Tamil Nadu defeated Baroda to win the title.

“I think I naturally have [the ability to hit big] because I am heavy built and have the strength to muscle the ball. I’ve been working on it and trying to improve it, “said Khan.

“I started playing from about under 13 days and as I got through the ranks I knew I could make a career in cricket. I got a lot of runs in my age group. That helped and motivated me to try. to the next level. ”

The Chennai boy is a multi-dimensional player. He can bowl off-spin quickly and is a very agile field player.

“I bowled off-spin when I was younger. But I’ve been bowling fast for about two years. I’ll bowl fast,” said the player who has represented Tamil Nadu in five first-class games, 20 one-day players. and 31 domestic T20s.

R. Venkatesh, a current senior Tamil Nadu selector, and the one who coached him in his early years from the age of about 10 to 15, says Khan was a very good all-rounder from a very young age.

“He was a very good all rounder and could hit the ball very hard from a very young age. He was a powerful man from a very young age. He had a string of very good performances for Tamil Nadu in age group tournaments, Buchi Babu tournament etc.”, Venkatesh, a former India A team manager, told IANS.

“We always knew he would be a big buy in this IPL, given his performance in the T20 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy tournament this season, where you could see him hitting the ball hard,” said Venkatesh.

“Actually he is a very good candidate. He can also play the longer format. He has the ability to adapt to any situation. He plays for one of the India Cements teams in the Chennai league,” he said.

Khan’s father also played in lower division cricket, so the younger Khan has the pedigree too.

