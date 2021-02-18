Michigan football QB Joe Milton announces he will pass





ANN ARBOR, me. Michigan football quarterback Joe Milton announced on Thursday that he will pass. I would like to thank Coach (Jim) Harbaugh for the opportunity to play for a program with a lot of tradition. Milton tweeted at 11:12 am. I have a bond with my brothers that will last forever. I have decided to enter the transfer portal as a grad transfer with three years of eligibility. I would like to thank Coach Harbaugh for the opportunity to play for a program with a lot of tradition. I have ties with my brothers that will last forever, I have decided to enter the transfer portal as a grad transfer with three years of eligibility. pic.twitter.com/PeANE2vWmD – Joe Milton # 5 (@ Qbjayy7) February 18, 2021 Milton, an upcoming red-shirt junior, started the 2020 season as Michigans as a quarterback. The former high school four-star recruit generated a lot of off-season buzz among Michigan coaches and players due to his big arm and supposed command of Josh Gattis’ offense. In the opener against Minnesota, Milton thrived, completing 15 of 22 passes for 225 yards and a touchdown. He also ran for 52 yards and a score. Overall, he looked calm and comfortable below the center. Advertisement However, everything fell apart there – and not just for Milton. Michigan lost to Michigan State the following week, and although the final Miltons numbers – 32-51 for 300 yards and 12 rushes for 59 yards – looked solid, it was no banner for the offense. Joe Milton # 5 of the Michigan Wolverines tries to get a first half pass while tackled by Leo Chenal # 45 of the Wisconsin Badgers at Michigan Stadium on November 14, 2020 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (2020 Getty Images) Milton threw two interceptions against both Indiana and Wisconsin before handing over the reins to Cade McNamara, who led the Wolverines to a triple overtime win at Rutgers. Milton finished the 2020 season with 80 completions in 144 tries (56.7%), four touchdowns, four interceptions, 109 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown. Although he spent three years with the Wolverines, Milton has three more years left to qualify. The 2020 season did not count towards qualifying for the player and Milton also had a redshirt season. His departure leaves the Wolverines with Redshirt, sophomore McNamara and real-life freshman JJ McCarthy – a five-star recruit and the gem of the 2021 class – to compete for the runway this fall. Dan Villari is also in the mix.

