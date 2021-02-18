Kedar Jadhav’s experience will strengthen our middle order, says Laxman | Cricket News







In the players auction held on Thursday, Hyderabad took over Jadhav, Afghan spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman and J Suchith to their ranks. The squad had left IPL 2020 in Qualifier 2 last year after losing to Delhi Capitals.

The addition of Mujeeb has further strengthened SRH’s spin bowling division, which already has the likes of Shahbaz Nadeem, Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi.

South African all-rounder Chris Morris has become the most expensive foreign player in IPL history when he was picked up by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 16.25 crore. RCB bought Kiwi all-rounder Kyle Jamieson for Rs 15 crore. Arjun Tendulkar was picked up by Mumbai Indians for its base price of Rs 20 lakh.

Bangladeshi all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan was picked up by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Thursday in the ongoing IPL mini-auction. Shakib had his base price as Rs 2 crore, but both Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Punjab Kings made offers for him, and eventually the Bangladesh all-rounder was sold to KKR for Rs 3.2 crore.

This year’s IPL “mini-auction” has 291 players under the hammer when English pacemaker Mark Wood withdrew from the auction at the end of the auction.

All of these cricketers are shortlisted from the eight franchises. A total of 164 Indian players, 125 foreign players and 3 players from affiliated countries are up for grabs in the mini-auction.

