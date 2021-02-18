Palestinian football referee dreams of a global career





When Hanine first whistled for a men’s soccer game, Hanine was overcome with fear, but her anxiety soon gave way to the motivation to become a rare female Palestinian referee in international football. Wearing a neon yellow jersey with a Palestinian flag on her sleeve, Abu Mariam recently walked the sidelines of the synthetic turf pitch in Al-Ram, a city between Jerusalem and Ramallah in the occupied West Bank. The 21-year-old said her interest in football began while studying sports at university, where she discovered a penchant for leading. Shortly after graduation, she became one of only two women to compete in the top Palestinian women’s league and the third division men’s referees. “At first I was afraid to make a mistake, but the referee and other male colleagues helped me,” she told AFP. Before each match, she diligently listens to the head referee’s pregame briefing before stalking on the sidelines for 90 minutes, armed with her yellow and red checkered flag. She currently works about seven games a month for $ 30 each, the same amount as her male colleagues. – ‘We trust them completely’ – When the Palestinian Football Association first allowed women to lead matches four years ago, there was backlash from conservative Muslim clerics. Abu Mariam said her family, who live in the small village of Burham in the West Bank, helped her keep going. “My family has always helped and encouraged me,” said the young referee wearing a headscarf and long black sleeves under her jersey. The league’s chief referee, Ibrahim Ghrouf, said 30 women are currently being trained to act as match officials. ‘We trust them completely, of course. Female referees can get the job done. ‘ The new interns follow in the footsteps of Hiba Saadia, the first Palestinian woman to referee international women’s matches, and Yasmine Nirokh, who is active in international football. Story continues Abu Mariam said she would like to work in the world’s most iconic stadiums. “I dream of being a famous referee and I hope to reach an international level, but as an assistant referee,” she said with a shy smile. he-cgo / bs / sw

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos