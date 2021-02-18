Jesse Macias takes over the reins of the AHS boys tennis team







GODFREY – Jesse Macias will accompany both Alton High tennis teams after being named head coach of the AHS boys’ squad on Thursday. Macias, who has been head coach of the Alton girls ‘team for five seasons, is starting his second stint as a boys’ coach. Macias coached the Alton boys tennis team for 13 seasons from 2003 to 2015, compiling a record of 152-93. “My first time in the boys program, we had players who liked to compete, grind, travel and they had a lot of personality,” said Macias. “We did well at the state tournament and at the conference, but seeing the players grow into successful adults is what it’s really about. “I’m lucky to have so many memories and relationships with tennis.”

Macias has been the assistant tennis coach for boys for the past several years. He replaces Bob Lowe, who stepped down last fall after three years at the helm.



“I am excited to be coaching the boys’ team again,” said Macias. “I didn’t plan on ever going back to coaching in the spring, but I was honored when Bobby Lowe asked me to become his assistant. His family has done a lot to help me with the girls’ program so it has been nice to be there for him and the players for the past two years. “

Macias, who teaches social studies at Alton High, continues to be one of the local leaders for youth and amateur tennis in the summer months. He said he has positive, but realistic, expectations for this spring’s Redbirds team, which missed last spring’s season due to the pandemic.

“This year’s team has a dedicated group of players and parents,” said Macias, “but I know we’re going to be very, very young. I don’t think we’ll have one player back with varsity experience and losing a whole lot. season (last spring due to COVD-19) did not help. “But some of these players have been working hard all year and they have the right attitude, so I think we’ll be ready to play when the games start. “COVID will have an impact on the season,” he said, “but from coaching girls in the fall, at the end of the day, it shouldn’t change the game or the way it’s played. “I think our boys will have fun and appreciate being on the court to represent Alton.”

