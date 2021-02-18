No. 8/8 women’s hockey heads to RIT





UNIVERSITY PARK, PaThe No. 8/8 Penn State women’s hockey travels to RIT for the third and fourth games in a row against the Tigers. The Nittany Lions defeated RIT in both games of last week’s series from February 9-10. With either a win or a draw in either of the two games in this series, Penn State would take their first CHA regular season title in team history. FOLLOW THE ACTION Penn State (13-1-2, 13-1-2 CHA) at RIT (1-12, 1-12 CHA)

Dates: Friday February 19 | Saturday, February 20

Times: 2 pm | Afternoon

Game streams ($): RIT portal Live statistics: Games 1 & 2 Game Notes: Penn State Game Notes THE MATCHUP Penn State leads the all-time matchup 24-16-3, including three consecutive wins going back to the first round of the 2020 CHA tournament last March. The Nittany Lions are 13-3-0 under head coach Jeff Kampersal against RIT since the start of the 2017-18 season. ZANON MAKING HISTORY Freshman forward Kiara Zanon set a new program record with six points (1G, 5A) in last Wednesday’s 7-1 win at RIT. She is on 24 points this season and is therefore in third place of all skaters at the national level. GOUGH ON FIRE Junior ahead Julie Gough has scored 12 points in her last 10 games for Penn State, including four goals in her last three games. Her two-goal game last Wednesday was her first multi-goal game in her career. BOTH REACH RECORDS Freshman goalkeeper Josie Bothun took her 13th win last Wednesday, equaling Penn State’s record for wins in a season of a goalkeeper previously set by Chantal Burke in 2019-20 and Jenna Brenneman in 2018-19. Bothun’s GAA (1.39) and save percentage (.949) would be record numbers for Penn State for one season if the season ended today.







