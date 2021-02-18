Week 7 waiver wire pickups to consider

Especially for Yahoo Sports

A few teams have gotten back into action recently, which is great because that means things are improving. And it also increases the available fantasy player pool. I hope you kept an eye on your league’s waiver to attack some decent, useless names if they got dropped or if others were hesitant.

Other news, snow! In Texas! It’s a shame that the Stars’ games have been delayed, but most importantly, everyone is getting their power back.

Go to the thread to see if any of the following players are available. No protocol related delays at the time of writing, although things could change by the time you read this.

FORWARD

We all remember Karlsson coming out of nowhere in 2017-18 with a 78-point season. He has since declined, but not at an alarming rate. The Swede centers Jonathan Marchessault and Reilly Smith, two guys with whom he is very familiar and who can often be found in Vegas’ powerful top power play. Karlsson has posted 10 points in 14 games, a decent total for any attacker. Perhaps the lower Yahoo coverage is due to not being on the “front” row, but that shouldn’t matter to someone who regularly scores and wins nine face-offs a night.

Big Joe has been productive as a senior. After all, he led the league with assists at 36 and only saw his 20-year two-digit power play count break last season. Thornton chose to sign with the Leafs and some believed he would get stuck in a lower role because of the team’s existing talent. While it started like this, the former MVP followed up on a three-week injury by being installed next to Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner on Monday. That experiment led to a goal and assist and continued on Wednesday with another helper and the bonus of first man benefit duty.

Jean-Gabriel Pageau, NYI (31 percent)

Having found his niche as a defensive / stony specialist, Pageau broke out last season with 26 goals and 10 power play points, all while earning a trade to a better club. Brock Nelson was supposed to operate as the islands’ No. 2 center, but Pageau has taken control of that role by surpassing him 10 to six. In addition to the 20 shots he directed in six games on the net this month, the Ottawa native has continued his faceoff skill with a 57.8 percent win rate.

Schmaltz’s 13 points from 15 games looks pretty good, and it’s even better when you consider the average goals scored by the Coyotes. The former Blackhawk is second in the team score (Conor Garland leads 14), but is the only one of their top three producers Christian Dvorak, the third to have previously handled a consistently heavy workload. Schmaltz also deserves attention for firing 37 shots while operating on the leading group for both even power and man advantage.

Pius Suter, CHI (17 percent)

Suter finally got his big NHL break after leading the Swiss National League in points. Not many come from there and contribute immediately, but it seems that the former OHLer teammate and last year’s Swiss top scorer, Dominik Kubalik, has mimicked by reversing the trend. After only getting an assist from his first five matchups, Suter headed out for a hat-trick against the Red Wings and has since added three more markers. With Chicago light on centers, he has had a great opportunity to succeed as pivotal to Patrick Kane and Alex DeBrincat in 5-on-5 and as a member of the second power play.

Maxime Comtois, ANH (10 percent)

Comtois split between the NHL and AHL the previous season, coming together for 35 points in 60 appearances. He graduated to a full-time position with the Ducks, coming in on Thursday with four goals and a helper in the final five. That’s pretty impressive marksmanship from someone on a team that is last in the league with a goal average of 1.94. The score should be enough to convince you to add Comtois, but let’s sweeten the deal by mentioning that he also puts out about two hits per night.

Tyler Johnson, TB (9 percent)

Anthony Cirelli’s loss is Johnson’s gain, with the former staying away for a week and possibly longer. In the two games since Cirelli went down, Johnson has counted three goals, five shots and 14 faceoff wins. The Ice Age may be a bit low, but the attacking opportunities will continue to come as long as Johnson remains in the top six. He could stand even if Cirelli returns, but would probably move to the wing. Johnson isn’t the 72-point producer from long ago, but it’s usually a good thing to add a regular slice of Tampa Bay’s offense to your lineup.

Alex Iafallo, LA (6 percent)

The Kings are not anemic like their rivals in crosstown, as they boast a healthy scoring average of 3.14. Their group of more than 30 attackers was the fantasy’s greatest beneficiary, but others at the front have also benefited. Enter Iafallo, a waiver of the last two campaigns and a frequent caddy to Anze Kopitar. The former NCAA All-American has accumulated nine points, including three PPPs, from the first fourteen. Throw in more than 20 minutes of ice time and an average of nearly three shots and you have an excellent asset.

DEFENDERS

Matt Dumba, MIN (46 percent)

The Wild returned after two weeks and the rust was evident in their 4-0 defeat to LA on Tuesday. While a few Minnesota defenders missed that game, Dumba came back and skated for more than 24 minutes while posting three shots, one hit and two blocks. He has produced 130 points, 567 shots, 390 hits and 314 blocks from his last 259 regular season games this year, so there should be more interest in Yahoo competitions. Minnesota will have trouble scoring consistently, but Dumba will be the club’s leading cross-category blueliner.

Justin Schultz, WAS (44 percent)

Schultz missed long distances in each of his last two seasons with the Pens, but the veteran was considered a wise addition in DC. He repaid the Caps confidence with two goals and five assists in 10 appearances, adding 20 shots and a plus-8. Also, Schultz has been given plenty of power play time, which has resulted in four PPAs. He won’t let you score at the top level, but will collect enough stats to fill a spot in the middle of the grid.

Damon Severson, NJ (5 percent)

Unlike the Wild, Jersey was looking good after a long layoff, dropping five to the Rangers on Tuesday. While the Devils can roll out superior offensive defenders, none are quite as complete as Severson. He’s no slow at the attacking end with four straights, although the 24 shots, 14 hits and 14 blocks more are his strongest point. Severson also competes on both special teams and has already hit double-digit PPPs three times, including the past two seasons.

Nick Leddy, NYI (4 percent)

Leddy is quietly enjoying a nice scoring draw with a goal and seven assists. He used to be more of a go-to D for points, but younger teammates have been favorites in recent years. The minutes for the man advantage remain and Leddy has net four PPPs this campaign, while there is no risk of being dropped as the islands like to use him with one of the forward groups. While Leddy is not known for the defensive stats, he has produced seven hits and seven blocks in the past four games.

GOALS

Chris Driedger, FLA (44 percent)

Sergei Bobrovsky was disappointing in the first year of his $ 70 million contract and things haven’t exactly improved this season, with the two-time Vezina winner retaining a 3.33 GAA save rate and a 0884 save rate for seven appearances. Driedger made an impression on his short Florida debut in 2020 and has a 2.39 GAA / .924 line. The journeyman recorded just three NHL starts prior to his arrival in the Sunshine State, so it may be premature to link him to the top job. But as long as Driedger continues to do well, Bob’s government could be in danger.

Ilya Sorokin, NYI (26 percent)

Sorokin tore apart the KHL, earning All-Star accolades in each of his five full campaigns at CSKA. His highly anticipated arrival in North America met incredibly high hopes, so the 11 goals allowed in his first three starts could be considered disappointing. It was believed Sorokin would need time to adjust to the smaller ice surface and other playstyles, so it’s nice to see him shutout the Sabers on Tuesday. He will earn more chances, but it’s hard to predict when he’ll be No. 1 as there are no complaints about Semyon Varlamov (7-2-2, 1.89, .931, three shutouts). Be patient with Sorokin, his time will come.

Players to consider from previous columns: Jack Roslovic, Jordan Staal, Conor Garland, Vincent Trocheck, Dustin Brown, Zach Hyman, Joshua Norris, Jordan Kyrou, Roope Hintz, Carter Verhaeghe, David Krejci, Paul Stastny, Denis Gurianov, Alex Killorn, Nick Ritchie, Tim Stutzle, Chandler Stephenson Rasmus Andersson, Josh Morrissey, Noah Dobson, Devon Toews, Dante Fabbro, Filip Hronek, Kevin Lankinen, Jake Oettinger, Linus Ullmark)