IPL Auction 2021, Results, Cricket Australia: Riley Meredith Wins Record Bid at Indian Premier League, Value





Riley Meredith will pinch himself on Friday after learning that he became a millionaire overnight thanks to an all-out bidding war for his services in the IPL. That war was won by Kings XI Punjab, who pays out $ 1.4 million for the Tasmanian speedster. Remarkably, the fee is almost 20 times higher than what Meredith has set its minimum price at. Watch live coverage of the Marsh Sheffield Shield 2020/21 on Kayo. New to Kayo? Download your free trial now and start streaming right away Winners and Losers at IPL Auction 2021 4:30 Sorry, I don’t understand the bidding for Riley Meredith. 8cr ?? Harsha Bhogle (bhogleharsha) February 18, 2021 READ MORE Any unwanted Aussie in IPL’s $ 2.6 Million Brutal Censure Aussie’s life-changing $ 2.5 million deal as Big Show gets BIG, Smith gets a massive pay cut Someone is wrong: Clarke demands answers after Finch snub exposes a big question Players had the chance to nominate their reserve price for auction, and Meredith set his at a modest $ 70,925. In some ways his modesty was understandable. Meredith is an uncapped 24-year-old from Hobart who never in his wildest dreams would have thought he would receive a $ 1.4 million salary by 2021. For context, he sold for a higher price than Steve Smith, Umesh Yadav, Sam Billings and Harbhajan Singh combined, while the likes of Morne Morkel, Adil Rashid and Alex Hales couldn’t earn bids of $ 265,872 each. But in other ways, Meredith sold herself short. He has 43 wickets at 23.62 in his 34-match T20 career, including 16 at 24.62 in the last BBL season. While those numbers are impressive, parts of the Indian media were somewhat surprised when Meredith became the IPL’s most expensive uncapped overseas signing ever. Sorry, I don’t understand the bidding for Riley Meredith. 8cr ($ 1.4 million) ?? Indian broadcaster Harsha Bhogle tweeted at the auction. Meanwhile, the Free press diary wrote in a profile about Meredith: (The) auction is really making cricket experts around the world scratch their heads in disbelief. Riley Meredith, the lanky fast bowler from Australia who once gave away 17 runs in 1 ball, saw more than one team fight hard for him in the auction. PODCAST – Global Players Union Chairman Heath Mills joins Tom Morris to discuss the big cricket issues. SUBSCRIBE ITUNES OR SPOTIFY Meredith’s numbers in BBL 10 were also worse than several Australian bowlers unsold at auction. Ben Dwarshuis, Mark Steketee, Wes Agar, Tanveer Sangha, Nathan Ellis and Jason Behrendorff all took more wickets at the BBL, but were unwelcome at the IPL auction. Meredith’s career economy is on the higher side at 8.06, although his regular wicket-take ability (strike rate 17.5) made him an attractive option at the auction. Plus he’s fast, as Mitchell Starc pointed out. He has been talked about for a few house seasons now. He casts quickly, Starc said ESPNcricinfo I think that’s a great thing about him, he can just run in and now express himself with the ball. If he gets his chance in Australian colors I think he should take it with both hands.







