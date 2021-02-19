Rival coach could be leaving for the NFL in the near future





One of LSU football’s biggest rivals in the SEC is the Florida Gators. The Tigers and the Gators play as inter-division rivals in the SEC every season. It’s a tense rivalry with LSU that leads the all-time series 37-34. For the past three years, Ed Orgeron and Dan Mullen faced each other as coaches in the rivalry, with Coach O leading 2-1. (Orgeron and Mullen also faced each other in 2017 when Mullen was in Mississippi state. The Bulldogs won that match.) Could the rivalry look slightly different in the not-so-distant future? Dan Mullen may not be coaching against LSU football for much longer During the most recent edition of the coaching carousel, there were plenty of rumors that Mullen was interested in jumping to the NFL. Mullen at this point denied interest in the NFL, but his comments certainly left the door open for making the leap into the future. “I think a lot of people are trying to figure out what the future of college football will hold and what it will look like in the future,” Mullen said recently (through rivals That doesn’t sound like a coach determined to stay in college football. Analysts Mike Farrell and Adam Gorney agree. They both recently noted that they think Mullen will likely go to the NFL sooner rather than later. “His (Mullen) comments about concerns about the future of college football are telling and he could easily have said no without any context,” Farrell wrote this week. “But this means to me that he doesn’t long for college football anymore.” Gorney echoed those feelings, writing, “ I have also read Mullen’s comments with great curiosity and have come to this conclusion: If Mullen thinks college football is turning into a free agency model with the transfer portal and players come and go all the time, why? don’t you even watch the pros? “ That’s a good point. The one-time transfer rule that will eventually be passed by the NCAA is going to completely change college football as we know it. It’s already started thanks to the transfer portal and transfer waivers often approved by the NCAA. If college football is going to be a job where it mainly recruits high school players, plus recruit the players already on your squad, why not try the NFL? It seems that Mullen is open to making the move. It’s probably only a matter of time before he takes the plunge.

