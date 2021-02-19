Sports
‘A sport for everyone:’ Junior Canes player earns a scholarship from Black Girls Hockey Club
A Junior Canes player proves that firsthand after earning a scholarship from the Black Girl Hockey Club.
Rayla Wilkes is an 8 year old on a mission.
“When I grow up, I really want to be the captain,” Rayla said. “I really want to become super good at stick handling and skate fast with the puck.”
Rayla started playing hockey when she was 5 and wants people to know that anyone can participate.
“Have you seen the NWHL?” Rayla asked. “There’s an NWHL, not just an NHL. It’s not just a boy’s sport. It’s like a sport for everyone. Anyone can do it. All ages can. All genders can.”
Rayla’s mother said it’s important to have recognizable role models.
“These girls see women, that’s great,” said her mother, Amanda Wilkes. “They see women and they do what they do, and then a colored girl sees a girl who looks like her doing exactly what she wants to do, and it just makes you feel like she can do it too. I think the representation is real. huge. “
Rayla wears number 55 in honor of her favorite player, Kelsey Koelzer, who was the first black player to be the first overall choice in a professional North American hockey league and became the first black head coach in NCAA ice hockey history.
“I think that’s really cool because I haven’t seen many dark players in hockey,” said Rayla. “I think it’s really cool for girls like Kelsey to play.”
Rayla’s mother said she and her daughter are doing what they can to let minorities know that this “great” sport can be for them too.
“I think it’s important because I feel like minority groups don’t feel like hockey is for them or feel welcome in the sport,” Wilkes said. “I want to show them that that’s not the case. I want to support them, bring them and show them what a great sport this is, and help them to shine and be a resource.”
Earlier this month, Rayla won a $ 1,000 scholarship from the Black Girls Hockey Club, an organization that unites black women in the hockey community. The stock market is a response to some of the financial gatekeeping that goes with hockey.
“One thing that really stood out in her application was the desire to be able to travel with her team,” said Renee Hess, Founder and Executive Director of Black Girl Hockey Club. “One of the things she says was she really wants to be like one of the girls and go somewhere and stay in the hotel and have the same experience as the rest of her teammates.”
Wilkes said the Carolina Hurricanes organization has always made everyone feel welcome.
“It’s amazing,” said Wilkes. “That’s so inspiring to her. We’re lucky the Canes organization has never had any issues with racism. The Canes organization is so welcoming. They do a lot of outreach. We are very blessed to have done that. had no problems, I say because I’m not naive enough to think it never will, but I hope that by the time she grows up, it won’t be a problem.
“I don’t see it because this is a white sport,” she added. ‘I never did. I think representation is definitely important. The more you see, the better it makes you feel. I just want people to know it’s okay to love the sport. It’s a great sport. ‘
Wilkes said the money will help pay for a tournament in South Carolina next month and give Rayla the same experiences as her teammates.
Copyright 2021 WTVD-TV. All rights reserved.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]