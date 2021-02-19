Club room with table tennis and shuffleboard, granite countertops -…





QR code link to this post SPECIAL: Rental conditions of more than 13 months Get your first full month FREE The Hudson

900 Owl Wood Lane, Summerville, SC, 29486 Do you want more information? Follow this link:

http://cl.greystar.com/b6690z Call now: show contact details x 27

OR Text 27 to show contact details

to contact us. OPENED FEBRUARY 2021 This is a 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath, approximately 1113 Sq. Ft. Opened in February 2021 in the Cane Bay Plantation of Summerville, SC, The Hudson offers spacious studios, one, two and three bedroom layouts with your choice of two high-quality finish packages. Our carefully curated collection of amenities includes a clubhouse with a 24-hour fitness center, a club room with games and large screen televisions, a resort-style pool and cabanas, an outdoor entertainment lounge and grill pavilion and a dog park. Conveniently located across the street from a new Publix anchored shopping center, The Hudson offers you an apartment complex with unparalleled convenience. Call or email us today to be one of the first to secure your new apartment at The Hudson. Characteristics

– Large walk-in closets

– Two unique finishing schemes to choose from

– Granite countertops

– Open concept floor plans and hardwood style floors throughout

– Studio apartments with 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms Communal facilities

– Spacious clubhouse with coffee bar and media room

– 24/7 state-of-the-art fitness center with virtual fitness on demand, yoga and spin studio

– Club room with table tennis and shuffleboard

– Serene pond with hiking trails

– Outdoor Entertainment Lounge + Grill Pavilion

– Pet friendly community with dog park

– Resort style pool with outdoor cabanas and fire pit

– Package receiving service Office hours

Monday – Friday: 9:00 am – 6:00 pm

Saturday: 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Sunday: 12:00 PM – 5:00 PM Pet policy

Pet Fee: $ 350 per pet

Pet Rental: $ 20 per month per pet

* Maximum 2 pets per home

* Breed restrictions apply Equal housing opportunities TFNLg3fpxCd

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos