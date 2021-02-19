Alabama Football officially announces Jay Valai as the Cornerbacks Coach





TUSCALOOSA, Ala. Alabama’s head football coach Nick Saban announced on Thursday the addition of Jay Valai to the Crimson Tide staff to coach the cornerbacks. “We are happy and happy to add Jay Valai to our staff to coach cornerbacks,” said Saban. “Jay is an excellent young coach who has excellent knowledge and enthusiasm for the game. He is a really good teacher and an excellent recruiter who works tirelessly on his craft. We are delighted to welcome Jay and his family to Tuscaloosa.” Valai arrives in Tuscaloosa after one season coaching cornerbacks at the University of Texas for then-defensive coordinator Chris Ash. During his time at Austin, Valai helped the Longhorns’ Josh Thompson earn the team’s second All-Big 12 award after 28 tackles, with three tackles for loss and one interception last season. “Words cannot express how excited I am to have the opportunity to coach cornerbacks in the SEC in Alabama,” said Valai. “The decision to leave the Philadelphia Eagles was one of the hardest choices I’ve ever made, but the opportunity to work for Coach Saban, one of the greatest head coaches and defensive minds of all time, is truly a special opportunity. I look forward to calling Tuscaloosa home and getting started with some of the best defensive backs in the country. “ Valai served as cornerbacks coach at Rutgers in 2019 after spending the 2018 season with the Kansas City Chiefs, serving as defensive quality control and assistant coach of defensive backs. The Chiefs were ranked fifth in the NFL with 16 interceptions and fifth in completion rate (62.7) while ranked 10thth in the competition in defense of pass efficiency. He spent the 2016 and 2017 seasons in Georgia as a defensive quality control coach, helping the Bulldogs win the Rose Bowl at the end of the 2017 season and secure a spot in the CFP National Championship Game. Valai was a four-year letter winner in Wisconsin, where he captained the Badgers 2010 Rose Bowl team. He earned the All-Big Ten (coaches) award from the second team in 2008 and 2009. In total, he had 153 tackles, four forced fumbles and a few interceptions in 48 career games. He played in four bowl games with the Badgers, including winning the 2010 Big Ten Championship and advancing to the Rose Bowl that same season. After his career as a player, Valai opened a sports performance training facility and for six years (2011-2016) worked with professional athletes from the National Basketball Association (NBA) and National Football League (NFL), as well as high school students. athletes. Valai written in football, basketball and track and field at Colleyville Heritage High School. As a senior in 2005, he was a PrepStar All-American, first-team All-District 5-5A selection, and district special teams player of the year. A team captain that year, he was also named the team’s co-defensive MVP and its special teams MVP. Born in Euless, Texas, Valai and his wife Courtney have two daughters, Jayla and Kenzli, and a son, Jaxon. While appropriate members of the Board of Trustees have been advised of the proposed terms of this proposed appointment, the financial terms remain subject to approval by the Board of Trustees. “

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos