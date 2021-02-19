Alabama Womens Tennis opens SEC schedule with two home games this weekend





TUSCALOOSA, Ala. The Alabama women’s tennis team will open the Southeastern Conference this weekend with a few home games. The Crimson Tide kicks off against the No. 22-ranked Florida Gators on Friday before playing against the No. 20 South Carolina Gamecocks on Sunday. The Florida game starts at 1 p.m. CT, while the South Carolina starts at 1 p.m. CT. Alabama is 9-1 coming over the weekend, while the Gators are 2-3 and the Gamecocks 3-4. “We are excited to start our SEC season at home this weekend. I applaud Greg Sankey and the SEC staff as well as Greg Byrne and our UA administration. They worked tirelessly and strategically to give our student athletes the chance to play this season. Amid chaos and uncertainty, we are grateful to have maintained the integrity of our SEC season and have the opportunity to play for an SEC Championship. I believe the pandemic has given us a new perspective of how happy we are with the opportunities we have in the SEC. We play this season with refreshed enthusiasm. It was great to get back on the tennis courts and compete together as an Alabama team and family. “ Home Match Protocol for fans Due to health and safety considerations in addition to current guidelines, attendance at tennis matches in Alabama is on a first-come, first-served basis until capacity is reached if the matches are played outdoors.

Face cover should be worn at all times unless you are eating or drinking.

If matches are played indoors, no spectators are allowed. Next one After first SEC weekend at home, Alabama hits the road and travels to Kentucky (Feb. 26) and Vanderbilt (Feb. 28) Get the latest information on Alabama women’s tennis by following AlabamaWTN on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. General sports news can also be found at UA_Athletics on Twitter and Instagram and AlabamaAthletics on Facebook.

