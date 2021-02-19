News – Table Tennis Australia

Published February 19, 2021

Table Tennis Australia (TTA) today announced the relaunch of the Table Tennis Corporate Cup (TTCC), the successful corporate wellness program that will employ more than 1,000 employees from more than 250 companies in Brisbane, Adelaide, Sydney and Melbourne in 2019 and early 2020. registered with Speel.

A social table tennis tournament where employees of some of Australia’s best-known companies compete against each other, the program was originally developed to enable companies and organizations to engage their workforce and foster a strong, well-being-oriented corporate culture. TTCC was hugely successful in the first year with more than 2500 table tennis matches played in the first two weeks alone, as recorded with TTA’s results software.

In March 2020, the program had to be suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite 50 companies having already signed up for the second year of the program, including multinational corporations such as Google and PwC, the health and safety measures implemented to contain the outbreaks meant that all sports activities in the community had to be halted. An attempt to resume operations in November 2020 was again halted due to COVID-19 related restrictions.

One year after the first COVID-19 cases registered in Australia, Table Tennis Australia is now ready to bring back the Corporate Cup. The 2021 edition will be rolled out in five states in Australia with events taking place in Adelaide, Canberra, Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne in March and April.

Corporate Cup matches are played at their workplace for the first time in March for the first place in the internal standings. After the in-house competitions are completed, companies will advance to the regional finals in mixed-gender teams of four, to be held in late April 2021. All events take place on the Table Tennis Australia approved COVID-Safe plan and in accordance with local health and safety requirements and recommendations.

Scott Houston, CEO of TTA, said the past 12 months have been a daunting challenge for everyone and many people were looking for new opportunities to reconnect with their communities, both at home and in the workplace.

“COVID-19 has impacted every aspect of our lives and has put our physical and mental health under significant stress,” said Houston.

“While some people have adapted well to the new environment where the ability to work from home has become more widely available, many have experienced feelings of isolation and disconnection.

“With many organizations across Australia promoting a safe return to work and welcoming their employees back to their offices, I think it’s a perfect time to give people the chance to rebuild those meaningful connections and that sense of corporate community , which has been the case. difficult to maintain in 2020, ”said Houston.

Patrick Wuertz, program manager at the TTA Corporate Cup, added that sport is a fundamental part of our social interactions and that table tennis can play an important role in boosting morale and creating networking opportunities, ultimately leading to a healthier and engaging culture can be promoted in the workplace.

“Table tennis is an inclusive and accessible sport that gives everyone the opportunity to indulge and spend some time with colleagues.

“The massive turnout we had in our first year is testament to the fact that the Corporate Cup can play an important role in recruiting staff and building a healthy corporate culture. We hope that many companies will take the opportunity to register, bring table tennis to their workplace and take advantage of the benefits it can bring their staff, ”he said.

Businesses are encouraged to apply for the program on it TTCC registration pageMore information can be found at www.ttcorporatecup.com, or by sending an email to [email protected]

