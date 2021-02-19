Vanden girls take second tennis win – The Reporter





In two days, Vanden’s girls’ team survived two nerve-racking matches and got away with two wins. After beating Vacaville 5-4 on Tuesday, the Vikings defeated Rodriguez at home on Wednesday with the same score. As on Tuesday, the deciding game came down to the third game in the doubles, where Maia Larsen and Kaylani Payne scored 3-6, 6-2, 6-2 for Vanden. Both only played in their second varsity match. Sasha Smith and Maya Khanna took big wins at No. 1 and No. 2 in singles after heavy losses against Vacaville on Tuesday. Delaney Ramsell and Camille Arca played very well for the other singles wins, giving the home side a 4-2 lead in the doubles. Cross-country skiing Bulldogs sweep Vikings The Vacaville High School Bulldogs hosted the Vanden Vikings on Wednesday in the first high school cross country meet of the season. The Monticello Empire League will host five league games in this year’s shortened cross country season. The postponed 2020 season, now well into 2021, went without a hitch, including applicable safety protocols and healthy competition. The frosh / soph girls started the afternoon at Lagoon Valley Park. The Bulldog victory in the two-mile race was led by Alicia Rawdon (3:07 PM), Avery Courtney (3:11 PM) and Reagan Fisher (3:12 PM). Vacaville also commanded the frosh / soph boys race with Braden Killeen (1:01 PM), Lorenzo Clia (1:16 PM) and Anthony Pedigo (1:23 PM) sweeping places one through three. The Bulldogs varsity girls’ win was followed by senior Cassidy Horn, who handily won with a time of 20:17 on the hilly three-mile track. She was followed by Norah Courtney (9:09 PM) and Hailey Wurzbach (9:28 PM). The afternoon ended with the Vacaville varsity boys’ victory as they attacked the famous “Big Mama” and “Little Sister” of Lagoon Valley led by Kellen Steplight, Kellen Ruiz and Paul Hobbs finished with a time of 16:40. The best finisher for Vanden was Isaac Benitez who finished seventh with a time of 18:43. Will C. Wood graduating deserves college honors 2020 Will C. Wood graduate Dylan Mehl, who played varsity baseball for the Wildcats, was among those to earn Dean recognition at George Fox University for the Fall 2020 semester. Traditional undergraduate students must achieve an average of 3.5 points or higher on 12 or more hours of sorted work to earn a spot on the deans list. Mehl is a freshman business administration student.

