Sports
Old Prof Jim Parsons, Sr.
The Hockey Writers Jim Parsons, Sr. writes under the pseudonym The old Prof. Dr. James Parsons, PhD uses the pseudonym to avoid confusion with his son and namesake, THWs Jim Parsons (Jr.). While the old professor can’t do much about the aging process, he continues in Prof mode, with online courses for three Canadian universities. Jim, Sr.’s academic career includes lessons in remote places like Scotland and New Zealand, with a layover of several years in China. (He led the team that developed an English-language program now used in that country.)
The Old Profs’ academic achievements include over 100 published books, countless magazine articles, and the prestigious onesHonorary Membership of the Alberta Teachers Association, the highest honor of the organization.
For TheHockeyWriters.com, The Old Prof mainly covers the Toronto Maples Leafs (although he often writes about other Canadian teams). His portfolio has included some 700 stories and columns in recent years. I recently had the opportunity to ask The Old Prof about his career at The Hockey WritersThis is what he told me.
My favorite stories
The longtime pro says he hasn’t written an academic book since he started writing the Maple Leafs for TheHockeyWriters.com (although it sounds like he doesn’t regret it). Here are some of the hockey stories that stand out to him.
Taking the Toronto Maple Leafs out of the Cup Some personal thoughts
I wrote a post about my dad taking me to the old Maple Leafs Gardens as a kid. When it was locked, he knocked on the door until a guard replied. When my dad told the custodian he wanted to show his son one of the great hockey arenas, the custodian let us in and we could walk through the empty arena on our own. My dad, typically a quiet man, went on to talk about Maple Leafs hockey. I was too young to remember his thoughts, but I remember his joy as a father to show me where the Maple Leafs played.
Toronto Maple Leafs Auston Matthews is undergoing a transformation
I sometimes have the opportunity to use my academic research and background in the posts I write. For example, the season after Auston Matthews ran into trouble in Scottsdale, Arizona for harassing a female guard, I was able to write about what I believe was his transformation of character. I was glad he had learned a valuable lesson in my opinion and wrote about what I thought he had learned.
Interestingly to me, the message was reprinted in a Scottsdale newspaper after it was posted by The Hockey WritersIt reminds me that our work as hockey writers can sometimes impact the larger culture and society.
Toronto Maple Leafs should let Mitch Marner down for the 2019-2020 season
Being troubled by the negotiations between the Maple Leafs and Mitch Marner when Marner was a limited free agent, I put my thoughts on those negotiations.
What I liked about that post was that The Hockey Writers received a note from a professor who had spent more than 20 years in contract negotiations at the University of Toronto Law School. His comment and background suggested that the analysis in your article is excellent, and your suggestion is fully consistent with best negotiation practice.
Are there any columns you would like to forget?
There are no specific messages that I would like to forget. That said, I hate making a mistake a typo or a spelling mistake, but I do. That bothers me; however i have a good number of readers who tell me kindly (really nice people). in my work with The Hockey Writers, I have tried to apply the same rigor of craftsmanship and theory in my daily posts as in my academic work. I don’t have a simplified vocabulary or my ideas. At the same time, I try not to be secretive.
Finally, I believe that because of my age, I can write from a positive (sometimes juicy) perspective. I try to focus on the positive aspects of hockey: teamwork, relationships, celebrations and the ability of hockey players to influence their fans and their society. So I am a fan of itCarey Price and his wife for giving full benefit to their charity work
Sometimes my heart goes out to these young men who entertain us by playing hockey and who hear really negative comments. Usually they are children. Perhaps due to my educational background and my age, I will be more grateful than critical. If I’ve said anything overly critical of a hockey player, I’d happily retract it.
Following on from The Old Prof
De Oude Prof regularly publishes with The Hockey Writers and you’ll find his articles on the Toronto Maple Leafs (and other teams) featured prominently when they are published. But to make sure you don’t miss any of his comments, you can follow him on Twitter:
Twitter:@RTLnews
Here is a link to a collection of The Old Profs stories on The Hockey Writers.
(And Pete is quite proud of himself for getting this far without mentioning it The Big Bang Theory
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]