All set for DCB elections today





EBCA, WDCA cannot submit the list of deputies and therefore cannot participate in the election process By Rajiv Bisnauth FOLLOWING the full court ruling on Wednesday, the Demerara Cricket Board (DCB) elections will be held today at the Demerara Cricket Club (DCC) Pavilion from 11am.

The full court overturned an application filed by Anand Sanasie, president of the West Demerara Cricket Association, to prevent a free and fair election of executive members to the Demerara Cricket Board.

In light of the plenary court’s unanimous decision to reject Sanasies’ request to further obstruct the trial, the elections will now proceed unimpeded under court supervision. An assigned official from the Court of Auditors will convene the meeting, after which a returning official is appointed and elected to chair the elections. The decisions were part of the ruling of Justice Navindra Singh.

However, in today’s elections, three out of five DCB member associations will have the right to vote.

The five associations were mandated to submit their representatives to the registry of the Supreme Court on Wednesday afternoon.

But only the Georgetown Cricket Association, the East Coast Cricket Board, and the Upper Demerara Cricket Association were fully compliant and provided their list of delegates.

Chronicle Sport was reliably informed late yesterday that the other two voting associations West Demerara Cricket Association (WDCA) and East Bank Cricket Association (EBCA) – have not provided their list of delegates, despite both Sanasie and the East Bank Chairman. Cricket Association Anand Kalladeen got the order of the court. Georgetown Cricket Association, East Coast Cricket Board, East Bank Cricket Association and West Demerara Cricket Association each have seven votes, while Upper Demerara Cricket Association has three, giving it a total of 31 votes in the DCB election.

The long absence of a legitimate DCB had certainly hampered the development of cricket in the County. However, Justice Singh’s ruling on Monday will now pave the way for legitimate administration for the first time since 2009.

His ruling ended more than a decade of various court cases affecting smooth administration-level operations.

In January 2011 an unprecedented act in sports history took place with the organization of two elections by the DCB.

Separate elections were held; one by businessman Bissoondyal Singh at the Lusignan Community Center and the other by Raj Singh at the Wales Community Center.

After that election, the factions did not recognize the suitability of each other’s event and this was followed by a number of court cases.

