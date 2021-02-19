A long and uncertain road: Davenport praises the cooperation between players at AO | TENNIS.com





With an action-packed Australian Open nearing its end in 2021, it’s easy to focus heavily on all the great tennis that has been played. Early rounds. Upsets and comebacks. Participants advance, champions continue. But today Tennis Channel analyst Lindsay Davenport spoke on TC Live about a much bigger theme that will likely last for most of 2021 when she quoted: How flexible everyone should be. Just think what it took for over 200 players to even get to the Australian Open. COVID testing before departure A long journey on a sparse charter flight is on one level luxurious, on another creepy. More testing on arrival. Two week lockdown, guaranteed 19 hours a day for most, but 24 hours for 72 others due to the presence of COVID on their aircraft. Exercise, fitness, meals all limited. Oh, and then, time to compete in a major, where field temperatures often hit three-digit numbers. In the midst of such pre-tournament circumstances, how confident could anyone feel that he or she was ready to pull out all the stops?

Getty Images Things have been going fairly smoothly in Australia for the past two weeks. Yes, there has been pain, especially among some men who suffered abdominal injuries and had to withdraw. Several players who passed the hard lockdown turned out to be quite rusty and were eliminated early. , at least from a tennis standpoint, the show went on. But, as a rumbling volcano nearby, the cumulative stress of the pandemic certainly lingers and looms. COVID testing continues. I don’t know about you, but my blood pressure would go up every time I had one of those tests and nervously wait for the results. does a player worry if he or she catches a cold or shows other COVID symptoms that may or may not mean anything? Has everyone taken the right social distance? How did it feel to be in Melbourne and suddenly the city got a five-day lock in the middle of the tournament?

Getty Images As a friend who worked in Melbourne Park wrote to me during that ultra-sober period, being at the event felt like I was in a scene. The Omega Man, the 1971 film in which Charlton Heston played the last man on Earth who could occupy daylight. The traveling tennis circus will soon be leaving Melbourne, its members going to different corners of the world to train, compete, as well as wait and wait, as the crunchy yet wise actress Bette Davis said in the film Everything about EveFasten your seat belts. It will be a bumpy night. Indeed, as 2021 progresses, flexibility will be vital for everyone in tennis and beyond.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos