VICIS makes the first football helmet specifically designed to better protect linemen

Although often overlooked, linemen were the focus behind the development of a new football helmet. VICIS, a helmet manufacturer, has recently been introduced the TRENCH, a helmet designed to meet the needs of linemen. The new helmet focuses specifically on better protection of the frontal area, an area where linemen get the most contact.

The TRENCH is part of VICIS’s recently launched ZERO2 helmet platform, designed to improve player safety. The TRENCH has been approved by Justin Britt, a former Seahawks lineman who spent six seasons in Seattle.

“When you’re on the leash, every hit is a fight. Linemen are the only players to be hit in every game, so it never made sense why we should wear a helmet that wasn’t specifically designed for the trenches.” Britt recently told the Associated Press“I’ve been wearing a VICIS helmet since 2017 to protect myself while protecting the quarterback and can’t wait to wear the ZERO2 TRENCH next season.”

Improving player safety – particularly with regard to head injuries – has been a focus for the NFL for the past decade. New rules have been integrated to promote the safety of players. Defensive backs are now penalized for aiming, an illegal hit that comes with a helmet crown. In 2018, the NFL and NFLPA banned 10 helmet models from being worn by players.

The NFL also has implemented stricter concussion protocolsas players have to go through a lot of tests and evaluations before being cleared from the protocol. In 2016, the NFL pledged $ 100 million in player safety, including the “Play Safe, Play Smart” initiative.

“The goal is to conduct scientific research to investigate the long-term effects of concussions,” Goodell wrote in 2016 “the incidence and prevalence of chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), and what can be done to improve the long-term health of players.”