Connect with us

Sports

VICIS makes the first football helmet specifically designed to better protect linemen

Avatar

Published

2 mins ago

on

By


linemen.png
Getty Images

Although often overlooked, linemen were the focus behind the development of a new football helmet. VICIS, a helmet manufacturer, has recently been introduced the TRENCH, a helmet designed to meet the needs of linemen. The new helmet focuses specifically on better protection of the frontal area, an area where linemen get the most contact.

The TRENCH is part of VICIS’s recently launched ZERO2 helmet platform, designed to improve player safety. The TRENCH has been approved by Justin Britt, a former Seahawks lineman who spent six seasons in Seattle.

“When you’re on the leash, every hit is a fight. Linemen are the only players to be hit in every game, so it never made sense why we should wear a helmet that wasn’t specifically designed for the trenches.” Britt recently told the Associated Press“I’ve been wearing a VICIS helmet since 2017 to protect myself while protecting the quarterback and can’t wait to wear the ZERO2 TRENCH next season.”

Improving player safety – particularly with regard to head injuries – has been a focus for the NFL for the past decade. New rules have been integrated to promote the safety of players. Defensive backs are now penalized for aiming, an illegal hit that comes with a helmet crown. In 2018, the NFL and NFLPA banned 10 helmet models from being worn by players.

The NFL also has implemented stricter concussion protocolsas players have to go through a lot of tests and evaluations before being cleared from the protocol. In 2016, the NFL pledged $ 100 million in player safety, including the “Play Safe, Play Smart” initiative.

“The goal is to conduct scientific research to investigate the long-term effects of concussions,” Goodell wrote in 2016 “the incidence and prevalence of chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), and what can be done to improve the long-term health of players.”



What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



picture credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: