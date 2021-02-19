



A matchup of Pac-12 squads includes the USC Trojans (10-8, 8-7 Pac-12) and the Oregon State Beavers (6-6, 4-6 Pac-12) at 5:30 PM ET on Friday February 19, 2021 at Galen Center The game will be broadcast on PAC12. Endyia Rogers led USC to a 66-49 victory over Utah on Sunday, taking 17 points in the matchup. Oregon State lost to Stanford 83-58 on Saturday in the team’s final action. Sasha Goforth scored 16 points to lead the team in the loss. USC Team Statistics USC is competing in Friday’s matchup averaging 66 points per game, 4.4 less than the 70.4 Oregon State allows per game. If they score more than 70, the Trojans are 9-4 this season. The Trojans have given 13.7 assists this season against 11.9 sales per game. When USC has a better help-to-revenue ratio than its 1.15 season mark, the Trojans have gone 5-2. Oregon State Team Stats Oregon State enters the game with an average of 73.2 points per game, 7.4 more than USC’s 65.8 per game specifies. The Beavers are 6-3 in games where they score more than 66 points. When they get to the free-throw line, which they do 19.8 times per game, the Beavers shoot 69.3 percent, which is eighth in the Pac-12. Aleah Goodman is Oregon State’s best shooter of the line, scoring 2.7 free throws per game while shooting 88 percent. USC players to watch Rogers ’16, 8 points and 3.5 assists per game are both team-high numbers for USC. Jordan Sanders also contributes with 12.7 points and 1.6 blocks for the Trojans, and Alissa Pili averages 9.6 points and 1.5 steals per match. Rogers is the biggest threat to USC from outside the arc. She leads the team in threes per game, drilling 1.8 treys per game with a 33 percent firing rate from deep. Player stats reflect 16 of 18 games this season. Oregon State players to watch Goodman leads Oregon State in points, scoring 16.5 per game and assists with 4.7 per game. Goforth adds 11.9 points for the Beavers, while Jones averages 11.5 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per game. Goodman has proven to be the biggest threat to Oregon State from downtown. She leads the team with three points per game and three three points per game (56 percent of her attempts). Player stats reflect 11 of 12 games this season. Powered by Data Skrive

