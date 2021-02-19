Sri Lanka bowler Dhammika Prasad withdraws from international cricket | Cricket News





COLOMBO: Sri Lanka’s fast bowler Dhammika Prasad, who last played against the West Indies in 2015, retired from international cricket at the age of 37.

Prasad was a key figure in the Sri Lankan bowling division before a shoulder injury stunted his cricket career. The right arm pacer had made a comeback in first-class cricket, but was unable to play for Sri Lanka.

Prasad played an integral role in Sri Lanka’s first series victory in England in 2014.

Prasad scalped 75 wickets in the longest format in the game, finishing with 32 ODI wickets in 24 matches. Sri Lanka spinner Rangana Herath recalled Prasad’s exploits against England on Thursday.

“We had never won a series in England, and when Dhammika took wickets on that fourth day at Leeds, we were ready for victory, which was remarkable,” ESPncricinfo told Herath.

“When he and I bowled together, I knew he was going to put pressure on the batsmen from the other side – either (by) holding in the runs or (by) threatening their wickets,” he added.

Herath also spoke about Prasad’s heated argument with Indian pacemaker Ishant Sharma in 2015.

“I also remember, something to laugh about. In 2015, when we played India at home, he had a heated argument with Ishant Sharma on the field,” Herath recalls.

“At the time, we all thought it would be something that would take a long time. But that same night we saw him and Ishant drinking coffee together at the hotel. They hadn’t waited for the game to end – they made up that night themselves,” he added.

Former Sri Lankan skipper Marvan Atapattu praised Prasad’s eagerness to bowl at every stage of the game.

“Generally speaking, fast bowlers love to bowl the new ball first on the day when the circumstances suit them, but Dhammika was someone you could always call,” said Atapattu.

“He would want the ball any time of the day, whatever condition he was in. If it was 5pm and he was bowling with an old ball and there was a batsman hitting 150, He would still have the ball because he wanted to achieve that breakthrough for the team. Those are rare qualities of a cricketer, “he added.

Prasad wants to play a part in Sri Lanka’s domestic arena before quitting cricket altogether.

