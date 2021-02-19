Local Roundup: MVC Reveals Football Schedule





High school football matches start three weeks from Friday. The Merrimack Valley Conference announced its football schedule for the upcoming season on Thursday, which was moved from last fall to a brand new Fall II season to better meet the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Week 1 takes place on the weekend of March 12, and the six-week regular season will run through April 16, followed by the MVC playoffs. Each team will close the regular season against its traditional Thanksgiving Day rival, if that team is also a conference member. All teams in Division 1 are scheduled for a six-game fixture, with the exception of Central Catholic, which will play five. All teams in Division 2 are scheduled to play five league games. Here are the schedules for local teams: Lowell: vs. Central Catholic, Andover, Lawrence, Chelmsford, v. Methuen, vs. Haverhill. Billerica: Open, in North Andover, in Tewksbury, vs. Dracut, vs. Haverhill, in Chelmsford. Chelmsford: in North Andover, vs. Tewksbury, in Dracut, vs. Lowell, Open, vs. Billerica. Dracut: in Tewksbury, Open, vs. Chelmsford, in Billerica, vs. North Andover, in Methuen. Tewksbury: vs. Dracut, in Chelmsford, vs. Billerica, in North Andover, vs. Lawrence, Open. Girls basketball CHELMSFORD 52, BILLERICA 48 Meghan Goode hit 4 three-pointers and had 21 points for Chelmsford, who finished the season at 9-3. Ellen Angwin finished with 12 points, while Mia Beauchesne added 11 points for the Lions. PELHAM 54, GOFFSTOWN 53 With Pelham one with 11 seconds to go, Goffstown had the ball, but Pelham was strong and came out with the win. Jasmine Becotte led Pelhams with 17 points, followed by Tallie Carney with 14. Megan Molettieri scored 11 points. Pelham will close the regular season next week with two games against Sanborn. Boys basketball PELHAM 75, SOUHEGAN 40 Undefeated Pelham (11-0) came out offensively and never looked back. All 11 Pythons entered the scoring column, led by Jake Dumont with 22 points (6 3-pointers) and Jake McGlinchey with 15. Zach Jones dominated the interior with 11 rebounds and Jake Herrling led the Pythons strong defense. LOWELL 59, HAVERHILL 49 With the win, the Red Raiders ended the season 8-4. Senior guard Jaceb McKenzie finished his career with 21 points and 10 rebounds for Lowell, while sophomore forward George Turkson had 11 points and 13 rebounds. Chris Ouko added 11 points.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos