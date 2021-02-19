Tennis splits matches to get the first win – The Bradley Scout





Sandra Maletin smiles during a game in the spring 2020 season. Photo via Bradley Athletics. Bradley tennis climbed back into the win column last weekend, splitting a few games against the University of Illinois at Chicago (UIC) and Eastern Michigan (EMU). The Braves lost 1-6 to UIC on Friday, with junior Sandra Maletin taking the victory at number 1 in singles. Maletin dropped the first set 4-6 before coming back to win the next two 6-4 and 10-2. Maletin finished last season with a 17-2 record, just one win short of the program record for the winning percentage of singles in one season. She still feels a bit of pressure to play against the best every week at # 1 singles, but she thinks it’s a good kind of pressure. It’s more of a positive energy than a fear, Maletin said. I’m just trying to set an example to underclassmen and my other teammates. On Saturday, Bradley had more success beating the EMU 4-1 and hitting the first doubles match of the young season. Maletin and senior Natalia Barbery won at number 1 in doubles and the second duo of Bozana Lojpur and Nikki Perlwitz won at number 3 in doubles, both with a score of 7-6 (4). Head coach Matt Tyler credits the teams’ efforts in practice for their doubles success on Saturday. We’ve had a great week of practice, Tyler said. [We] played a lot of doubles and I think we have gained our confidence. We really had a lot of energy going into doubles, and it was a great performance for us. In singles Maletin shone again, winning 6-1, 6-2 in straight sets. Lojpur won at No. 2 singles and freshman Maria Bezmenova won at No. 4 singles to win her first collegiate singles and make it to the Braves competition. Tyler said he thinks playing time was critical to the teams’ improvement in singles from Friday to Saturday. A lot of it just gets some competitions under our belt, Tyler said. It helps a lot to get some competition in recent weeks. Play [Friday] and getting some of those nerves out and getting ready to go for the day made all the difference. Bradley then takes on Southeast Missouri state, which has a three-game win streak. However, Tyler said he doesn’t shy away from competition. It’s just a matter of trust and belief in ourselves, Tyler said. We certainly have enough talent on this team to beat everyone in front of us. The game with the Redhawks starts tomorrow at 1 p.m. at The Clubs in River City.

