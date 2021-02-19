‘Universe boss’ Chris Gayle launches Pakistan Super League return | Cricket News







The West Indian batsman headlines a leaner roster of international cricketers joining the Twenty20 League in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Gayle will face the Quetta Gladiators against titleholder Karachi for his first T20 appearance on Pakistani soil.

Gayle will play three games before returning home for a series against Sri Lanka, and will return for the final leg of the tournament which will take place in Karachi and Lahore through March 22.

Despite being the highest scorer in Twenty20 cricket with 13,584 runs, Gayle stumbled in his first two PSL competitions.

He scored just 103 runs in five games for the Lahore Qalandars and 160 in nine for the Karachi Kings the following year.

This year’s tournament features several foreign players, including the PSL debut of the best Afghan spinner Rashid Khan.

England is represented by James Vince, Tom Banton and Adam Lyth, among others.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) only allows stadiums to be filled up to 20 percent during the match as part of coronavirus precautions.

But it hopes health officials will consider getting more fans into the playoffs.

Last year, four league games were held without spectators in Karachi and Lahore, before the playoffs were canceled after England’s batsman Alex Hales revealed symptoms of the virus.

The rest of the season was rescheduled, with three playoffs and one final with no fans.

This year’s season marks the second time that all games will be held entirely in the cricket-mad country.

Previous editions were held in whole or in part in the United Arab Emirates for security reasons.

A deadly attack on the Sri Lanka team bus in 2009 halted international cricket tours to Pakistan, but visits are gradually resuming following improvements in security.







