Second year players who will be the best

Clemson’s 2021 football roster will be the most talented in program history.

That’s a phrase you’ll hear when people talk about the Clemson football roster in the near future. Whenever we think this selection couldn’t get any better, the tech staff draws the best class in program history and the future looks brighter than ever before.

While the 2021 class has loaded, the 2020 class featured a few players who have the opportunity to come down as the best players in their position in Clemson’s football history. That may seem like a lot of pressure to exert on these four young men, but they certainly have the ability to live up to that statement.

In the 2020 season, three of these young men amassed a lot of playing time on the defensive side of the ball and two of them won a few awards after the season. We are of course talking about defensive tackles Bryan Bresee, defensive ending Myles Murphy and linebacker Trenton Simpson

All three of these young men were five-star recruits in the 2020 class, and all three lived up to the 2020 hype.

Don’t sleep on Trenton Simpson.

Simpson showed tremendous scope from week to week and rarely made the same mistake twice. If you’ve paid attention to the linebacker position under defensive coordinator Brent Venables, then you know how hard it is to play for him like a real freshman and Simpson was fantastic.

Coming 2020, former Clemson football junior Mike Jones Jr. was the appetizer. Despite a few minor injury issues, Jones recorded nearly 80 more snaps than Trenton Simpson, who was his backup. However, Simpson was a much better playmaker on the defensive side of the ball and statically he was better across the board than Jones.

That was more than likely a major reason for Jones switching to LSU for his final season or two of college football. With the arrival of Simpson and five-star linebacker Barrett Carter, he knew his playing time would be severely limited.

Clemson football has a long history of spectacular defensive tackle, defensive end and linebacker players. Whether you’re talking about the 70s, 80s, 90s, 00s or 2010s, the Tigers have never been short of talent in those three positions, but Bresee, Murphy and Simpson will boil down to their specific positions as the best when their careers end in orange and purple.

The first Clemson Tiger OL to be selected in the first round of the NFL?

The fourth player of the second year to become the best player for his position in Clemson football history is Walker Parks, who saw 199 snaps in his first season. He saw 48 snaps against Georgia Tech and 35 against Pittsburgh during the regular season.

While some may question this statement because he couldn’t break through his freshman year in the starting lineup, that shouldn’t be the reason for giving Parks a discount.

The offensive line is one of the hardest places to play as a true freshman, especially if you have an all-conference performer in front of you on the left tackle, a third year sophomore on a right tackle, and a coach having a hard time playing . young boys in the front.

What was clear at the end of the season was that Parks was the nastiest offensive lineman on the Clemson football roster.

Currently are the two best offensive linemen in Tigers history Mitch Hyatt and John Simpson

When Parks’ career is over, he will be Clemson’s best offensive lineman and more than likely the first Clemson offensive lineman to ever be selected in the first round of the NFL draft. Yes, he will be that good and has all the intangibles it takes to be elite.

Only time will tell if these predictions come true, but given what we’ve seen from all four of these guys, I like my odds.