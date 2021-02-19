The Latest: Medvedev beats Tsitsipas in Australian Open semi | Pro Tennis

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) The latest news from the Australian Open (all times local):
9.55 pm
Daniil Medvedev reached his second Grand Slam final by beating Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4, 6-2, 7-5 at the Australian Open.
Medvedev will be eight-time champion Novak Djokovic for the title in Melbourne Park on Sunday.
Medvedev, a 25-year-old from Russia, was second at the 2019 US Open.
Djokovic, a 33-year-old from Serbia, will appear in his 28th Grand Final and will be looking for an 18th Grand Slam title.
Fourth-seeded Medvedev played near-perfect baseline defensive tennis in his skewed semi-final against fifth-seeded Tsitsipas, helping himself with 17 aces.
Tsitsipas looked exhausted after his epic five-set four-hour comeback win over Rafael Nadal in the previous round.
7:50 PM
Daniil Medvedev and Stefanos Tsitsipas have started the men’s second semifinal at the Australian Open.
The No. 4 seeded Medvedev is trying to reach his second Grand Slam final.
No. 5 Tsitsipas is looking for his first appearance in a major title match.
The winner will compete against No. 1 Novak Djokovic for the championship on Sunday. Defending champion Djokovic won his semi-final on Thursday.
Medvedev was the runner-up at the 2019 US Open and will go into Friday’s game with a 5-1 lead over Tsitsipas in their head-to-head series.
Tsitsipas made it to his third Slam semifinal by knocking out Rafael Nadal with a five-set comeback victory after dropping the first two sets of their quarter-final.
5:45 PM
Elise Mertens and Aryna Sabalenka have won the Australian Open women’s doubles final to take a second Grand Slam title as a team.
Mertens from Belgium and Sabalenka from Belarus won a 6-2, 6-3 victory over the third-placed Czech team of Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova.
They won the US Open title in 2019.
Second seeded Sabalenka and Mertens wasted three championship points in a final game of eight minutes plus. Sabalenka took a fourth championship point with an ace and took the title when Siniakova sent a backhand wide.
Sabalenka is a Top 10 player and is increasingly focusing on singles events.
Krejcikova and Siniakova won the Wimbledon and French Open titles in 2018.
Krejcikova still has a shot at a title in Australia after securing a spot in the mixed doubles final.
3 pm
The American Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury from Great Britain are through to the final in the men’s doubles at the Australian Open, beating Jamie Murray from Scotland and Bruno Soares from Brazil 6-4, 7-6 (2).
Ram and Salisbury won the title last year. Their opponents in the final are Ivan Dodig from Croatia and Filip Polasek from Slovakia.
Salisbury is also in the semi-finals of the mixed doubles with the American Desirae Krawczyk.
1:15 PM
The game is underway on Day 12 at the Australian Open, and the showcase match is Friday night’s singles semi-final between No. 4-seeded Daniil Medvedev and No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas.
Tsitsipas rallied from two sets behind to beat Rafael Nadal in the quarterfinals.
The first match of the day is a semi-final in the men’s doubles, in which Jamie Murray from Scotland and Bruno Soares from Brazil compete against American Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury from Great Britain.
The women’s doubles final will face Elise Mertens from Belgium and Aryna Sabalenka from Belarus against Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova from the Czech Republic.
