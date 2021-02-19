Girls Hockey: Dodge County withdrew to the top of Lourdes at the very first meeting; Mayo places 6th in the second straight win

KASSON Anna Braun scored early and Dodge County was never behind in the very first game against Rochester Lourdes.

The Wildcats and Eagles exchanged goals in the second period, and the game was close to the third, when Dodge County withdrew with goals from Lyndi Schubert and Katelyn Courteau to round out the 5-2 win.

Eliza DiNatale scored both goals from Dodge Countys in the second period, while Maggie Hanzel scored twice for Lourdes in the period.

Dodge County goalkeeper Sky Hughes provided the defensive end, stopping 25 shots, including 10 in the third period, to help the Wildcats improve to 6-4-0.





The Wildcats kept the heat on Lourdes goalkeeper Ida Huber, who stood the whole time and made 44 saves on 48 shots; Dodge Countys’ ultimate goal was an empty net late in the game.

Dodge County broke a three-game loss streak. It’s back in action on Saturday when it hosts Simley at 3 p.m.

Lourdes (5-5-0) lost for the third time in four games, but two of those losses were with one goal, and Thursday’s loss to Dodge County was a two-goal game, until the empty net finished.

Lourdes is back in action on Tuesday, when it hosts Minnehaha United at the Graham Arena at 7:15 PM.

DODGE COUNTY 5, LOURDES 2

Lourdes 0-2-02

Dodge County 1-2-25

Lourdes: Maggie Hanzel 2 goals; Abby Wick 1 assist. Goalkeeper : Ida Huber 44 saves (48 shots).

Dodge County: Katelyn Courteau 1 goal; Elizabeth Fagerlind 1 assist; Lyndi Schubert 1 goal, 1 assist; Eliza DiNatale 2 goals; Anna Braun 1 goal. Goalkeeper : Sky Hughes 25 saves (27 shots).

WINONA Luella Bianco scored 2:11 in the game here on Thursday and Mayo started a first period with three goals en route to a 6-1 Big Nine Conference girls’ hockey win against Winona at Bud King Ice Arena.

It was the second time in five days that the Spartans (2-2-0) outperformed the Winhawks.

Mayo is now 2-0-0 since coming off a two-week spell in which three games were postponed and one canceled.

Mayo beat Winona 60-17 on Thursday, including 46-12 in the first two bouts, when the Spartans scored all of their goals.

“It’s been a long time since we’ve had that much team depth,” said Spartans coach Mike McCormack. “We ran 10 forwards for the entire game and six defenders for most of the game and got some playing time for each skater tonight.”

Milla Sadowy and Cassidy Arendt scored twice for Mayo, while Bianco and Andrea Augeson each scored once. Elizabeth Arendt and Devynn Priest each added two assists, and Grace Kober made 16 saves in the win.

Aliya Gricius stopped 54 shots for the Winhawks (0-9-0), whose only goal in the second period was scored by Kasja Kovala.

Mayo will host Owatonna Saturday at 2pm at the Rochester Recreation Center.

“The coaches were pleased with our lead technique and we made 60 shots, including about 15 high-quality scoring opportunities,” said McCormack. “We know we have a tough game against Owatonna so we will try to keep this momentum going.”

MAYO 6, WINONA 1

Mayo 3-3-06

Winona 0-1-01

Mayo: Sydney Albrecht 1 assist; Claire Siems 1 assist; Milla Sadowy 2 goals; Elizabeth Arendt 2 assists; Devynn Priest 2 assists; Andrea Augeson 1 goal; Luella Bianco 1 goal; Franka Boesch 1 assist; Cassidy Arendt 2 goals. Goalkeeper : Grace Kober 16 saves (17 shots).

Winona: Kasja Kovala 1 goal; Abby Fratzke 1 assist. Goalkeeper : Aliya Gricius 54 saves (60 shots).

AUSTIN Kailey Newton scored a power-play goal with 6:16 to go in the third period here Thursday to lift Mankato East past Austin 3-2 in a heavily contested Big Nine Conference girls’ hockey game.

East never got behind in the game, but Austin fought back twice to tie the score after falling behind by a goal.

Newton scored the first goal of the game, 5:36 in, but AJ Barrera answered for the Packers on a powerplay with 2:11 going in the first. Easts Kalea Homich and Austin’s Kate Holtz then exchanged goals in the second period.

The keepers kept their teams in it. Kyia Radford-Garcia made 40 saves for Austin (5-4-1), while Hailey Baker saved 20 shots for East (6-2-1).

MANKATO EAST 3, AUSTIN 2

East 1-1-13

Austin 1-1-02

Mankato East: Evey Johnson 1 assist; Piper Guillemette 1 assist; Sophie Steindl 1 assist; Kailey Newton 2 goals; McKenzie Keller 1 assist; Kalea Homich 1 goal. Goalkeeper : Hailey Baker 20 saves (22 shots).

Austin: AJ Barrera 1 goal; Sarah Wangen 2 assists; Isikiyah Hemann 1 assist; Kate Holtz 1 goal, 1 assist. Goalkeeper : Kyia Radford-Garcia 40 saves (43 shots).

NORTHFIELD Five different players scored for Northfield and the Raiders surpass Red Wing 42-14 in a 5-0 Big Nine Conference girls’ hockey game on Thursday.

Leigha Kitzmann made 37 saves in the loss to the Wingers (1-6-0).

Northfield improved with the win to 8-0-0.

NORTHFIELD 5, RED WING 0

Red Wing 0-0-00

Northfield 2-1-25

red wing Goalkeeper : Leigha Kitzmann 37 saves (42 shots).