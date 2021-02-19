Clemson didn’t like Ohio State football’s Mars Rover tweet





NASA’s Mars Perseverance rover has deep roots in Ohio. That also applies to college football. The parts for the rover, which landed on the Red Planet on February 18, were tested at the Glenn Research Center in Cleveland. Glenn, as in astronaut and former Ohio Senator John Glenn. The Buckeyes noticed. The Big Ten Champions honored the landing on Mars with their own little touchdown celebration: “Touchdown confirmed,” said NASA engineer Swati Mohan when the Rover, the size of an SUV, landed on the planet. The Perseverance rover “landed” on Mars at 3:55 p.m. EST Thursday, ending the seven minutes of a terror that saw a fiery atmospheric entrance and parachute-assisted descent. Made in Greater Cincinnati ::L3Harris ‘cell phone’ from Mars on Perseverance Rover (you won’t believe how hard it is) The journey of perseverance began 687 Earth days ago. The NASA Glenn Visitor Center and the Great Lakes Science Center hosted a virtual event where the public could hear from Glenn experts. The clip that the Ohio State Twitter account used is from the Buckeye’s Allstate Sugar Bowl win over Clemson in January. During the play, Justin Fields found striking receiver Chris Olave for a 56-meter touchdown that gave the Buckeyes a 42-21 lead, which in football terms isn’t as big as the gap between Earth and Mars, but close. NASA’s Mars Persistence and Ohio The parachute technology was designed at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Lab in Pasadena and tested at the Glenn Research Center in Cleveland. The first tests were successfully conducted in 2008 in the center’s supersonic wind tunnel. Mars Rover:NASA’s Glenn Research Center in Ohio is helping power the rover Mars Perseverance Check out the photos from NASA MarsPerseverance Why is it called the Glenn Research Center? Born in Cambridge in 1921, John Glenn was the first American to orbit the Earth, orbiting three times in 1962. After retiring from NASA, Glenn served in the Senate from 1974 to 1999. The Glenn Research Center in the Cleveland area. It first opened in 1942 and 1999 was renamed after Glenn. The center has a visitor center and current virtual tours on the website.

