Hoshiarpur DCA wins Trident inter-district cricket title





Providing a platform for cricketers from the region, the Trident Group hosted Trident Inter-District One Day Cricket Tournament which concluded in Barnala on Thursday, with the Hoshiarpur District Cricket Association (HDCA) taking the title. Riding high on useful hits from Happy Kulvir (53) and Karambir Singh (43), HDCA defeated the Muktsar District Cricket Association (MDCA) by 44 runs to become champions in this Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) sponsored tournament. As the lead batter, HDCA posted a total of 224 runs for the loss of eight wickets in 34 overs. Happy Kulvir (53), Karambir Singh (43) and Manjinder Singh (31) were the main run-getters for the Hoshiarpur side. For MDCA, Amandeep Singh Sikander (4 for 56) and Vicky Kinger (2 for 34) were the main wicket-takers. In response, MDCA was able to score 180 runs and lose eight wickets in 34 overs. For the winning team, Karan Saini (3 for 19) and Ashish Ghai (3 for 31) were the main wicket-takers. Due to foggy conditions, the match was reduced to a match of 34 overs instead of 50 overs. Happy Kulvir was named man of the match. Bathinda beats Nawanshahr for third place In a match played for third place at the Cops Club in Bathinda, Bathinda District Cricket Association defeated the Nawanshahr District Cricket Association by 95 runs. The victorious HDCA team was awarded 1.5 lakh, second MDCA team took 1 lakh, while the Bathinda team finished third 50,000. Uday Pratap of the Bathinda team was named the best player of the tournament. He received a cash prize from 21,000. During the tournament, there were 15 teams from Muktsar, Bathinda, Ropar, Hoshiarpur, Ferozepur, Sangrur, Nawanshahr, Gurdaspur, Faridkot, Barnala, Kapurthala, Moga, Fazilka, Mansa and Fatehgarh Sahib. More than 150 cricketers took part in the line. Need more such tournaments: Ex-national selector Former Indian fast bowler and former national selector Bhupinder Singh Senior said, “Such tournaments provide ample opportunity for cricketers from all districts. PCA President Rajinder Gupta is making efforts and creating platforms for cricket players of the region by hosting such tournaments. The first tournament was organized in Ludhiana, the second in Amritsar and the third in Barnala. There is talent in smaller districts of Punjab; it’s just that they need more such tournaments. The scouts can choose such talented players and then the PCA can take care of them. Gupta, the chairman of the Trident Group, said: It is important to host such sporting events in order to provide a world-class platform for novice cricketers to improve and improve their game. Scores in short Hoshiarpur DCA: 224 for 8 in 34 overs (Happy Kulvir 53, Karambir Singh 43, Manjinder Singh 31, Amandeep Singh Sikander 4 for 56, Vicky Kinger 2 for 34) defeated Muktsar DCA: 180 for 8 in 34 overs (Amandeep Singh Sonu 35 , Dhruv Verma 25, Shahbaz Brar 22, Karan Saini 3 for 19, Ashish Ghai 3 for 31) with 44 runs.

