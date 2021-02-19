Sports
Do Darnell Nurse owners have to sell a lot?
The only thing that was longer than the NHL’s recently released list of rescheduled games was The Godfather Part II
The good news: all 31 teams are back to work, excluding the current weather situation in Dallas, of course. At this point, the league is still confident that everyone will be able to fulfill its 56-game slate. We will see.
Thursday night, the Philadelphia Flyers were back in action after an 11-day hiatus due to COVID-19 protocols. They joined Buffalo, New Jersey and Minnesota, all of which returned to play earlier in the week after being fired for long periods themselves.
Keep that in mind when compiling your next selection for the Sportsnet Fantasy Hockey Pool.
Now to your questions:
In normal times, I would say yes without hesitation, not so much in 2021.
For me, there is too much uncertainty about the San Jose Sharks this season. They just don’t look good, and you never know what you’ll get every night. Thursday night was a perfect example of this. Surprisingly, the West Division has played hard so far.
If theres one thing weve learned about the North Division and the Edmonton Oilers, its scoring goal is not a problem. And that’s music to the ears of every fantasy owner. Nurse is on track for career-high production across the board. I say you ride him.
Yes, there is no doubt about that.
It’s not like other owners crave to claim it, right? When Kreider finally warms up, you can drive back down the road. I am gone.
I know it’s an escape, but I’m somewhere in the middle on Lankinen.
Make no mistake about it, the 25-year-old has been an exceptional story: Hes 7-2-3 with 2.29 goals-against and .931 save percentage. Ultimately, I don’t think those numbers are sustainable. That said, I also don’t expect him to fall off a cliff, if that makes sense.
Here, now, I say that the value of Lankinens is at its peak. Poke around the trade market and see what you can get. Since it is relatively unproven, you will likely be offered landing projects in return. For example, I sold high in one of my competitions a few weeks ago, sharing Lankinen one by one for Rasmus Dahlin. I’m still happy with it, although Buffalo came out terribly from recess.
For what it’s worth, I expect the Blackhawks to decline at some point this season. Sell, but if you’re not getting a decent return, sticking with Lankinen is fine too.
Konecny ???
– It’s lonely in space (@TheLaxedd) February 17, 2021
Given the lengthy layoff, I give him a few weeks before he somehow makes a concrete decision. If things don’t change, dump him. This fantasy season is too short to wait.
Far too early to make an accurate assessment of the Eichel fantasy file.
Without a doubt, the Sabers, including Captain, must be a lot better. First and foremost, it’s good to see them healthy again and play some games. Let’s return to this question in mid-March.
For now, I’ll give Eichel the benefit of the doubt, especially given everything the Sabers have been through lately. It’s hard not to feel for the big sports fans in Buffalo.
If I could see the future I certainly wouldn’t be here.
There is currently no reason to get into fantasy hockey close to Jeff Skinner. Keep an eye on everything you want, but until Skinner does something substantial, there’s no conversation here. To me it’s little more than a potential DFS game, if it is now. I’m pulling for Skinner.
Try to sell Hayes, hold Tkachuk, but neither is a drop candidate at this point.
When it comes to Driedger I’m not as optimistic as others, the Panthers still scare me defensively. In all honesty, I still think it still has a substantial value to hold on to Vanecek. Ilya Samsonov is returning from COVID-19, the capitals will be very sensitive to that situation.
Here’s how Id ranks them: Dubois, Yamamoto, Fiala, Burakovsky.
I would, yes, I believe Buchnevich was sent to this Earth to drive fantasy owners crazy. Until he can show consistency, I’ll look elsewhere.
I like what I’ve seen of Dadonov recently. Most importantly, the veteran winger will continue to play big minutes for the senators as the season goes on.
The easy answer is Krug.
There’s a reason the Blues paid him what they did off-season. He’s an elite power-play quarterback, so give him some time to get used to his new environment.
For what it’s worth, I think Krug is in line for a monstrous second half of the season. For me the jitters were expected in the early season. As if replacing Alex Pietrangelo wasn’t enough, Krug also has to honor that monster contract he signed.
Is tight.
