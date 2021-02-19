Ind vs Eng: Hardik feels ‘surreal’ to be in the world’s largest cricket stadium





Ahead of the third test against England, Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya posted his photo with Motera Stadium in the background on social media, saying it was a “surreal” experience to be in the world’s largest cricket stadium. “It feels unreal to be here in the largest cricket stadium in the world, Motera. Absolutely beautiful,” Pandya said in a tweet. For the upcoming day-night test at Motera Stadium, both the Indian and English teams arrived in Ahmedabad on Thursday. The four-game run is currently at 1-1 and now both teams will lock the horns in a pink ball test, which begins on February 24. The fourth Test of the series will also be played in the Motera Stadium. The BCCI selection committee announced on Wednesday that pacer Umesh Yadav will join the team in Ahmedabad after his fitness test for the third and fourth tests against England. Umesh will replace Shardul Thakur in the squad, and the latter will be released for the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Apart from this, the selection committee has decided not to make any other changes to the selection and every other player who was in the selection has been retained for the first two Tests. Indian squad for the last two tests: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vc), KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wk), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Md. Siraj. India scored an emphatic 317-point victory against England in the second Test of the ongoing series of four matches. As a result, the series is 1-1 and the Virat Kohli-led team has also reached second place in the World Test Championship (WTC) standings. Ravichandran Ashwin took an eight-wicket swipe in the second Test, along with his 106-run knock in the second innings. He shared a pivotal 96-run partnership with Kohli, and this helped the hosts set a healthy target for England. India remains in the fight to make it to the final of the ICC World Test Championship after taking an impressive victory over England in the second Test-to-draw in the series of four matches. Tuesday’s victory in Chennai has lifted India to second position with 69.7 percentage points on the points table, but they cannot afford to lose another match as they have to win 2-1 or 3-1 to stand up. qualify for the finals of the first edition. of the championship. England, which led the table after winning the opening test, has dropped to fourth place with 67.0 percentage points. They can still qualify, but for that they have to win both remaining matches of the series against India. (ANI)

