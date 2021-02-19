Success is elusive in college football, Trojans lack it





Success is a tricky business to measure in college football. For some fans, winning a title is the only form of success. For others, competing year after year is all you could wish for. It’s an interesting dichotomy. Some see success as one thing, others see it in a different context. Boosters give this problem a different twist with their own demands, which come with the weight of financial leverage. It’s a complicated issue for a complicated time. Measuring success in college football will also vary from program to program. One program could view 10 wins as a success, another could view it as failure to meet program objectives. If you are Nick Saban and Alabama, the only form of success you will accept is winning a national title. If you have won seven league titles as a head coach, you draw the line at a different level than a coach who has not won any. Then there are schools like Clemson and Ohio State, which have won recent national titles but have fallen short in recent years. They will, of course, view their seasons as a “success”, but are quick to note that they have failed to meet a title-winning program goal. Each team has program objectives to start the year. They usually define success. The program objectives are threefold for USC. The first goal is to win the Pac-12 South. The second goal is to win the Pac-12. The third goal is to earn a league title. USC struggles with the second goal and is nowhere near the third goal under head coach Clay Helton. Yet the goals remain unchanged. So what is success? It’s a tricky question and your mileage may vary, but I think it’s safe to say that USC is currently unsuccessful. Helton will have to change that this year if he hopes to stay with USC until next year. Sam Darnold reminded Helton and the USC fan base what success should look like. The only two New Year’s Six bowl games that the Trojans under Helton made it to took place when Darnold was the Trojans’ starting quarterback. If USC can’t regain that standard in a 12-game 2021 season (as opposed to the shortened 2020 season which in many ways masked the Trojans’ many shortcomings), it’s hard to see how Clay Helton has a good argument for to get a chance. in 2022.

