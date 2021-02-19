Tuchel takes the blame for Ziyech’s fight at Chelsea





Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has taken the blame for Hakim Ziyech’s stagnant progress at Stamford Bridge and challenged the midfielder to fight for his place on the team. Morocco international Ziyech, who signed in July, has only played twice under Tuchel so far, leading to suggestions that the former Ajax star could aim for a summer break. But Tuchel is adamant that he will have to call on Ziyech as the hectic season unfolds. “It’s actually my fault, not his,” Tuchel said Friday. “It is also my tough decisions for Mason Mount, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Christian Pulisic at the moment, sometimes in the half positions where we seem the strongest. “It’s the same for Hakim and some other players at the moment – there were tough decisions to make. It’s never easy, but it’s a good thing, we have quality to make our decisions. “There are decisions for other players which means Hakim is suffering. I can absolutely understand and agree with that, so it’s my responsibility and fault in this case that he can’t show more of his potential.” Tuchel said he would need all of his players to cope with a hectic schedule as Chelsea compete in the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup. The Blues, who have climbed to fourth place in the Premier League after four consecutive victories, will travel to difficult Southampton on Saturday. “When the time comes, we expect the best Hakim Ziyech,” said the former Paris Saint-Germain boss, who is unbeaten in his first six games after taking over the sacked Frank Lampard. “This is not easy,” he added. “I agree and understand, but this is how it is sometimes at times at a club like Chelsea with a team that keeps winning. “Sometimes you have to wait. He’s not the only one suffering from these decisions, and if he pays close attention and shows that he’s ready when he is needed, it will definitely change again.” jw / smg / bsp

