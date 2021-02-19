Tennis set for second consecutive Doubleheader

The Eastern Michigan University tennis team opens the doors of the Chippewa Club when they invite the University of Missouri-Kansas City to the front end of the doubleheader action on Sunday, February 21. The match starts at 2 p.m. After the game, the Eagles will go to Detroit, where they will compete at Wayne State University at 7 p.m.

Eastern (2-4; 0-0 MAC) comes out with tough results February 13, where it lost to UIC, 2-4, and Bradley, 1-4. De Groen and Wit saw a shining light in the results of the weekend as a junior red shirt Luisa Pelayo (Porto, Portugal-Colegio Cebes) went 2-0 in singles and advanced to 5-1 in third place. The red jersey junior is one of two players in the Mid-American Conference to win five singles at this point in the season.

Kansas City (0-2; 0-0 Summit) is looking for its first win of the season. De Roos travels to Kalamazoo, Michigan to play in Western Michigan on Saturday, February 20, before coming to Ypsilanti the next day. Wayne State (1-1; 0-0 GLIAC) welcomes EMU to Doris J. & Donald L. Duchene Sr. Athletic Facility after losing 0-7 to WMU, February 17.

Behind the native of Porto, Portugal, redshirt freshman Emma-Lou Pommiers (Aire-sur-I’Adour, France-Saint Dominique Pau) has a winning record of 3-2 from the number 5 spot in singles. In doubles, red shirt junior Vasavi Ganesan (Tamil Nadu, India-Alagappa Matriculation School) and redshirt sophomore Isabelle Popma (Staphorst, Netherlands Center for Sports and Education) led the way for the Eagles in the No. 1 spot. The duo have a 4-2 overall record, 2-2 (No. 1) and 2-0 (No. 2), and were also the only doubles team to win against UIC last weekend, Feb. 13. Pelayo and classmate Grace Whitney (Imlay, Mich.-Imlay City) advanced to 3-3 overall, 3-1 since moving to second place, and were the only pair to take a win against Bradley on Feb. 13.

Results will be available on EMUEagles.com after the competition. Fans can also follow us to stay up to date with tennis in Eastern Michigan Twitter and Instagram