Sharath Kamal: Not a clear favorite for the national title in 2021





“This year there is no clear favorite (for the national title). Nobody knows how well others play. These words from nine-time champion Sharath Kamal aptly sum up the scenario on the eve of the National Table Tennis Championship on Friday. Sharath looked slimmer and fitter due to his training regimen over the past 11 months and said he was ready to pursue a 10th title in the championship that has remained very special to him. Speak against Sportster at the Tau Devi Lal Indoor Stadium, Panchkula, Sharath said: Playing for the national title is unlike any other title. Over the years I have enjoyed the challenges. Aside from the younger players coming in to get autographs, photos and tips to improve their game, I think my presence has helped the sport to a small degree. But this year I don’t consider myself the favorite. G. Sathiyan (seeded second) is hungry to win his first, Harmeet Desai is keen to keep the title, comeback man Soumyajit Ghosh wants to prove a point and the young brigade, led by Manav Thakkar, is determined to make the most of it. make this platform. So expect some very good matches, he said. READ |

Manika Batra escapes Reeth’s grip and wins the second national table tennis title With this championship as a testing ground for members of the Indian squad heading to Doha to play four major tournaments, the players are sure to give their best. The squad consisting of Sharath, Sathiyan, Harmeet, A. Amalraj, Manika Batra, Sutirtha Mukherjee, Reeth Rishya and Archana Kamath will participate in the WTT Contenders (March 3-6), WTT Star Contenders (March 8-13), World Singles (March 14-17) and Asian Olympic Qualifiers (March 18-20). READ |

National Table Tennis Championship: Manika meets to stop Archana in a day of setbacks As things stand, Indians almost certainly seem to be sealing two Olympic spots per section on March 20. Even if they fail in the qualifying events, the high world rankings of Sharath (32nd), Sathiyan (37th) and Manika (63rd) could play a role in helping them qualify. Lower-placed Sutirtha will keep an eye on a spot in the South Asian qualifying tournaments, which will be held as part of the Asian qualifiers for the Olympics. Sharath also hopes to make the Olympic mixed doubles tie in the company of Manika Batra. We have a good chance and we are assessing our prospects in Doha, said Sharath who, along with Manika, claimed the mixed double bronze at the 2018 Asian Games.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos