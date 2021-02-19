Seasons over for Beach, Savannah girls’ basketball after fight





SAVANNAH, Georgia (WSAV) – After a post-game fight, the Savannah Chatham-County Public School System disqualified both Beach and Savannah High girls’ basketball teams from the regional tournament and state playoffs. “I am deeply disappointed with the behavior of those involved in this situation and regret that I missed the opportunity to continue playing,” said SCCPSS Superintendent Dr. Ann Levett in a statement. “Unfortunately, these students have broken the Georgia High School Association’s rules and the school district’s expectations for sportsmanship. That disappointment is compounded by the amount of effort it took to get teams to play even during the pandemic this year. “ The incident in question took place at the end of the Bulldogs’ 50-35 victory over the Bluejackets Thursday night, after two players got into a physical disagreement and both benches were emptied. Citing a violation of the Georgia High School Association’s sportsmanship rules, SCCPSS officials announced that the two squads would be suspended from the next two games. Both teams would play Friday-evening, with Beach playing against Johnson in the 3A-Region 3 championship and Savannah would face Liberty County in the consolation game. The last game of the mandatory two-game suspension would have been the first round of the GHSA 3A playoffs. The incident Thursday night was inappropriate and does not represent the high standards that the Savannah Chatham County Public School System expects student athletes to uphold, Levett added. By default, the Johnson High School is crowned the region champion and earns the 1 seed headed to the state playoffs. Liberty County, which lost to Johnson in the semi-finals on Thursday night, will be the 2 seeds. The last two seeds coming from the region will remain unfilled. Stay with WSAV Sports all evening as we gather more information.







