Kambli, Paranjpe and Kulkarni in new CIC | Cricket News





MUMBAI: A day after the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) ‘dissolved’ the all-important Cricket Improvement Committee (CIC) headed by former India opener and coach Lalchand Rajput, the cricket body replaced it with a new panel, which consists of three former Indian Players – Vinod Kambli, Jatin Paranjpe and Nilesh Kulkarni. Paranjpe, who was national selector until last year, will lead the committee.

“The decision was made by the association’s office holders in their meeting on Thursday. None of the new CIC members are in conflict,” said a source in the MCA.

Ex-Indian players Raju Kulkarni and Sameer Dighe, both former Indian players, along with Rajput, were the former members of the CIC, which takes care of the association’s cricket decisions.

“All three have played together for Mumbai and it’s a matter of honor and privilege for us. The plan is that Nilesh, Vinod and I will be absolutely hands-on and not try to do things remotely. involved. will seek to establish the processes for the appointment of coaches and selectors, according to requirements. We will set people up for success and provide the right environment for players and selectors to succeed. We will work with the Apex Council and the office holder together for the betterment of Mumbai cricket. We will work as a team, “Paranjpe told TOI on Friday.

“I am happy and delighted to be able to serve Mumbai cricket again. I want to bring the khadoos culture back into our system. I want to see Mumbai rise again,” said Kambli, who played 17 Tests and 104 ODIs in the 1990s. . If Mumbai calls you back you cannot refuse. I am ready to serve Mumbai cricket again. I am grateful to the MCA for showing their confidence in me to do the job. I have had the experience of serving Mumbai cricket both in the CIC and as a higher selector, ”said Kulkarni, a former left arm spinner from India who played three Tests and 10 ODIs.

CIC Removed to Humiliate Cricketers: Rajput

Commenting on the email from the MCA to ‘dissolve’ its committee, Rajput wrote, “I am shocked and surprised to receive the above email supposedly sent by the secretaries. I suspect the action to our removal is clearly done with the malicious spirit of humiliating cricketers since secretaries’ attempt to appoint the Mumbai coach against the CIC’s recommendation failed. ”

Rajput questioned the reasoning behind the ‘dissolution’ of CIC, which was led by him, and wrote, “The email states that the dissolution of the CIC is taking place for conflict of interest reasons. Not specified the exact conflict to which the CIC whether individual members of the CIC suffer? ”

Furthermore, Rajput has written on behalf of his’ disbanded ‘committee:’ The secretaries have said that the alleged authority has been given to the Apex Council by the general body. As I recall and based on the information I have gathered, there was no such authority given by the AGM to the Apex Council. We asked for a copy of the General Body agenda, in which the secretaries claim that the AGM has given this authority to the Apex Council. ”

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos