Jaguars hire Karim Kassam as SVP of Football Operations Strategy





JACKSONVILLE The Jaguars announced this today Karim Kassam has been hired as the team’s senior vice president of football operations strategy. Kassam will oversee the team’s football technology and analysis departments, in addition to payroll administration in consultation with the head coach UrbanMeyer and general manager Trent Baalke Kassam will report to Tony Khan, who has been elevated to the position of Chief Football Strategy Officer. As with Meyer and Baalke, Tony Khan will report to the owner Shad Khan, who presented his plan for implementing a new football staffing structure to all the candidates for head coach and general manager interviewed in January. “I am ready to work in Jacksonville and am grateful for the opportunity to make a positive impact and contribute to a franchise that is forward-thinking, ambitious and promising,” said Kassam. “I look forward to working with Tony and doing whatever it takes to help and support the Jaguars as we work to build something special in Jacksonville.” Kassam was most recently director of baseball research at MinnesotaTwins of Major League Baseball, where he led the club’s baseball research division and oversaw scouting, player development, and biomechanics analysis. The Twins took the title of the American League Central Division in his lone year with the team. Prior to his time with the Twins, Kassam spent five years with the Pittsburgh Steelers as the club’s analysis and football research coordinator. While in Pittsburgh, he led the development of advanced football operations statistics, analyzing adversary tendencies and college prospects while working closely with staffing and coaching. Before entering the sports industry, Kassam held various positions in the private and academic sectors. He began his academic career as a professor of decision science at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, where he studied decision-making and emotion. He was also senior director of quantitative analysis for Legendary Entertainment, the producers of the Dark Knight trilogy, Interstellar and the JackieRobinson movie “42”. After the 2019 NFL draft, he joined language learning startup Duolingo as a leading data scientist in residence. Born in Sudbury, Ontario, Kassam has a Bachelor of Science degree in electrical engineering from Queen’s University in Ontario, a Master of Science degree in Artificial Intelligence from Imperial College London and a Ph.D. in psychology from Harvard University.

