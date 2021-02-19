Augustana Womens Tennis returns home with three matches





SIOUX FALLS, SD Augustana’s women’s tennis team, with a 1-0 NSIC record, returns to GreatLIFE Woodlake on Saturday and Sunday for three games. On Saturdays, the Vikings host St. Cloud State at 6:00 pm, followed by Minnesota Duluth on Sundays at 9:00 am. The weekend ends with a first serve of 1:00 pm against Sioux Falls. Augustana got off to a strong start to the season with a 2-1 record, pushing his NSIC win streak to 119 games with the win over Winona State. Valeriya Monko and Emily Granson are both spotless in 2021 with a 3-0 and 2-0 record respectively. Monko, who has already won an NSIC Player of the Week award, is perfect at # 1 singles and has yet to drop another doubles as she’s teamed up with Florentia Hadjigeorgiou The preseason NSIC Player of the Year, Laura Arce Vieyra , is 2-1 this season, with a 1-0 mark when number 2 is out and 1-1 when number 3 is out. The opponents St. Cloud State is 1-1 on the young season with a 4-3 loss to Southwest Minnesota State and a 7-0 sweep over Minnesota State. The Huskies were chosen 11th in the NSIC Preseason Coaches’ Poll. Sam Fitzpatrick is 2-0 while playing on number 2 singles and also has a perfect record at number 3 doubles while mating with Kylee Frisbie. The Bulldogs are 1-1 with a 6-1 win over Minnesota State and a 4-3 setback against SMSU. UMD was ranked seventh in the NSIC Preseason Coaches’ Poll. Natalie Cahill and Shay Callaway are each 2-0 on the season, playing at number 2 and number 6 respectively. Cahill teams up with Sophie Lynch in doubles, where they are 2-0 on the number 1 slot. USF is 0-2 this year after a shutout against South Dakota, 7-0 and a 5-2 drop in Winona State. Sioux Falls was picked fifth in the Preseason NSIC Coaches’ Poll. Danielle and Joelle Thorfinnson are 1-1 each this year, with the records at No. 4 and No. 5 singles respectively. Next one The Vikings close a five-game NSIC home stand with Minnesota State and Southwest Minnesota State on Feb. 28. Augustana will jump out of the conference on March 7, where he will host Nebraska-Kearney. –GoAugie.com–

