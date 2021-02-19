Wooster Community Center reopens with fitness classes returning 3/1.





WOOSTERThe community center will welcome more customers in the coming month as programming is limited. The Wooster Community Center reopened its fitness center and began offering emergency tax services on Feb. 1. It will resume offering some of its fitness programs and allowing billiards, table tennis and bingo on March 1. Joint card and game groups are not allowed at this time. The communal lounge and public toilets are not accessible for walk-in use. Use of toilets is limited to customers using the facility for programming. Programs resume with reduced capacity, regulation and social distance. All persons entering the facility must wear a mask at all times unless they are actively participating in a fitness activity. The center operates under the Ohio Department of Health guidelines for senior centers. Lake:Coronavirus is shutting down senior and community centers in the neighborhood Located at 241 S. Bever St., the center had been closed recently before Thanksgiving when a new wave of coronavirus cases led to the building’s closure. It was the the second time the center had to close during the pandemic. Wooster Recreation had closed parks until May due to state directives. The only activities open between March and October 3 were youth football, the pool at Freedlander Park, and the spray park at Knights Field. Fitness classes will resume in March Fitness classes starting again in March include Zumba, chair yoga, and yoga. Zumba is held on Mondays from 5:30 PM to 6:30 PM with certified instructor Carol Mills. The class is available to anyone aged 18 and over. The class has a capacity of nine participants. Chair Yoga is held on Mondays from 9:15 AM to 10:00 AM with Flex Yoga instructor Ruth Graham. Williams said the class is “great for seniors” and helps improve balance. The class is open to anyone aged 50 and over. The class has a capacity of 15 participants. The center offers two yoga classes, one for 18 years and older and the other for 50 years and older. Each has a maximum capacity of 15 participants per class, taught by Graham. The 50-plus class is held on Mondays from 10:15 am to 11:15 am and the 18-plus class is on Mondays from 6 pm to 7 pm Mats, blocks and tires are available for center use. A COVID-19 waiver and pre-registration are required to reserve a spot. To register, call the Wooster Community Center at 330-263-5207.

