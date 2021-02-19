Trail Blazers Defense has big holes to overcome





The Portland Trail Blazers are going through a great run, having won 8 of their last 9 games on their way to a record of 18-10. Despite that, their defense still languishes in the bottom third of the NBA. Today Jason Quick from The Athletic interviewed Seth Partnowa former Milwaukee Bucks staff member, also of The Athleticabout Portlands defensive woes. [subscription required] The in-depth interview covers staff, coaching and schedules, highlighting the gears grinding behind the end of the track. Partnow spares no words to answer the perennial question: Is Portland’s poor defense a coaching or roster problem? FastLet’s get straight to the heart of the matter: Do you see the Blazers struggles as a reflection of poor coaching by Terry Stotts, poor roster construction by Neil Olshey or just bad luck in terms of injuries? Partnow: I think it’s mainly the selection. I’m not saying you have bad roster construction, because from a defensive standpoint, if you give 56 percent of the limit to Lillard and McCollum, you’re going from a pretty deep hole. You can reasonably say that the offense those two bring (if they are healthy) is worth the tradeoff. But you must recognize that you are making the tradeoff. If you fill in the rest of the rotation, you have two very negative defenders in Anthony and especially Kanter. I know Stotts has tried to say nice things about Kanters’ defense, but the center allows 66.7 percent edge shooting (more than 10 points higher than the center competition average) and has a track record as a bad rim protector with a terrible overall defensive impact statistics. Hood was medium to slightly negative in impact statistics for his career. Trent Jr. works hard defensively, but was a big negative in defensive RAPM his first two years and is in a similar position early this year. … the thing that’s missing is resistance to attack. It’s all well and good for Stotts to want to play more aggressively, but how does that (or any other) schedule work when you can’t stay in front of the ball and rarely force turns? The latter is especially notable, given that Portland is currently ranked 21st in the opponent’s turnover percentage according to Cleaning the Glass. This would be the first time Portland hasn’t finished in the bottom five in that statistic since 2011-12 Later in the interview, Partnow describes successful NBA defenses, suggesting that they either play good defense for 48 minutes or play excellent with the first five and get by with a limited number of minutes from the bench. Portland does not have either option available: What does not work is having a decent defense with top units and then tire fire at all other times. Lineups featuring both Anthony and Kanter have played just under a quarter of Portland’s non-garbage time possessions, according to Cleaning the Glass. Those groups give in 117.7 points / 100 assets, setups with Lillard but no Nurkic (with considerable overlap, of course) tell a similar story. Without their idealized floor personnel groups, this roster is defensive not competitive. The article is quite important when it comes to understanding the workings and shortcomings of the grid. Read it if you can

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos