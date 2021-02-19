Women’s tennis will go to Youngstown State on Saturday for two games





MUNCIE, Ind. The Ball State women’s tennis (2-2) wants to extend its winning streak to three Saturdays when it travels to Youngstown State (3-4) for two games with the first serve starting at 11 a.m. ET and 3 p.m. ET, respectively. “Youngstown State is full of talented and bright players,” said Ball State, women’s head tennis coach Max Norris said. “Mickael always plays a difficult schedule and his team is always competing hard. We look forward to this test on the road.” The Cardinals faced two very tough opponents on the road to open the 2021 spring season after a trip to Louisville and Notre Dame. BSU recovered quickly after those defeats, won the last two against Valparaiso (6-1) and captured a 4-3 stunner at home over Middle Tennessee last Saturday. The game against the Panthers was over Emma Peeler after taking a three-set thriller (6-1, 3-6, 7-6) over Lee Barnard from Middle Tennessee on the top lane. Because of her efforts, Peeler was named Mid-American Conference Singles Player of the Week this week. After this weekend, Ball State will return home when it hosts Oakland University on Tuesday, February 23 at 4 p.m. ET and then by February 24 at 4 p.m. ET. Both games are played at the Northwest YMCA Tennis Center. Follow @BallStateSports and @BallStateWTNS for the most up-to-date news about the Ball State tennis team.







