San Diego Gulls and iHeartMedia San Diego are launching the weekly SoCal Hockey Talk Radio Show

The San Diego Gulls announced today that the American Hockey League (AHL) club and its flagship radio partner, iHeartMedia San Diego, are launching SoCal Hockey Talk, a weekly 60-minute hockey radio show that airs every Monday from 6-7pm. The inaugural SoCal Hockey Talk kicks off Monday, February 22, live at 6pm on XTRA 1360 Fox Sports San Diego, with Hockey Hall of Famer Chris Chelios and US Women’s National Team striker Annie Pankowski as the show’s first guests. Chelios, a native of Southern California, played 26 seasons in the National Hockey League (NHL) from 1984-2010, matching Gordie Howe’s record for the most NHL seasons. Chelios holds the NHL record for most games played by a defender (1,651) and for most career playoff games (266), and was named one of the “ 100 Greatest NHL Players ” in 2017 as part of the centenary of the competition. Pankowski has performed with the US Women’s National Team at three Women’s World Championships of the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF), winning gold medals at every performance (2015, 2016, 2019). Born in Orange County, Pankowski was the first California-born and trained player to be part of the Team USA Under-18 Women’s National Team, winning a silver medal in the 2012 IIHF Under-18 World Championship. Hosted by Gull’s play-by-play announcer Andy Zilch, SoCal Hockey Talk is dedicated to the sport of hockey, with a strategic focus on the Southern California hockey landscape. The show will also highlight the impact of the various hockey organizations and their players on the region, with an added focus on both the Gulls and Anaheim Ducks organizations. The 60-minute show features insightful commentary about the NHL and AHL, San Diego Gulls, Anaheim Ducks, interviews with current and former Southern California players and coaches, hockey managers, hockey insiders, and opportunities for callers to share their views. Fans can listen live on XTRA 1360-AM or via the iHeartRadio appFor more information, visit SanDiegoGulls.com/SoCalHockeyTalk. About iHeartMedia San Diego iHeartMedia San Diego owns and operates KGB-FM, KHTS-FM, KIOZ-FM, KLSD-AM, KMYI-FM, KOGO-AM, KSSX-FM and KGB-AM, and is part of iHeartMedia. iHeartMedia (NASDAQ: IHRT) is the largest audio company in the United States, reaching nine out of ten Americans every month – and with a quarter of a billion monthly listeners, has greater reach than any other media company in the US. leadership in audio spans multiple platforms, including more than 850 live broadcast stations in more than 150 markets; digital radio via the digital service iHeartRadio available on more than 250 platforms and 2,000 devices; through its on-air influencers; social; iconic live music events; and podcasts as the # 1 commercial podcast publisher. iHeartMedia also leads the audio industry in analytics, targeting and attribution for its marketing partners with its SmartAudio product, using data from its huge customer base. Visit iHeartMedia.com for more company information.

