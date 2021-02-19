The German situation in Domingo has lifted Aaron Boone’s antenna





TAMPA, Fla. On Thursday evening, Zack Britton did not walk away from his critical comments earlier in the day regarding teammate Domingo German and his return to the Yankees after serving an 81-game suspension for violating MLBs domestic violence policy. And manager Aaron Boone, taking note of Britton’s comments on social media, has no intention of interfering when it comes to fitting German back into the clubhouse. “I think Brit answered a direct question honestly,” Boone said Friday. When asked about German, who will compete for a rotational spot in spring training, during a Zoom call with reporters on Thursday, Britton said in part, “Sometimes you don’t get control over who your teammates are, and that’s the situation. disagree. what he did. “ Challenged on social media later that night by a fan who said to Britton, “ You still don’t know the circumstances of what happened, ” Britton didn’t respond, replying, “ You think I don’t know the circumstances ? bud. By the way, the question was asked, my answer said. I don’t care if you’re sensitive to it. “ So did Britton speak for himself or did the relievers’ comments reflect the thoughts of other players and, if so, how much? “I’m sure there are 1,000 shades of gray about how guys feel, especially when serious situations arise off the field, and I’m sure that’s all over our clubhouse,” Boone said. “So, like I said, it’s something my antennas are on and we’ll keep trying to monitor and watch it and handle it in the best possible way.” Subscribe to Newsdays sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite teams in New York, plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign Up, you agree to our privacy policy. Ready for his close-up Righthander Jameson Taillon, who took over from the Pirates this winter, said he was excited to officially slide on the pinstripes for the first time on Thursday, an event he commemorated with a photo. “Everyone in baseball, any sports fan, knows what the Yankee pinstripes mean,” Taillon said Friday. “And thus [Thursday] When I put it on, even while sitting at my locker, I took a photo in my pants just by my locker. I thought it was so cool. I didn’t know what it would feel like until you actually come here and you are part of this and you start to feel part of the team and the organization. So yeah, I mean it’s the Yankees. What more can you say? “

