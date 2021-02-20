MSU is moving into the next improved phase of physical distance guidelines





LANSING, Mich. (WILX) – Michigan State University has entered a new phase of their COVID-19 plan. The Student Affairs Department has delivered the following letter to Michigan State University students: Dear Spartan students, We would like to thank you again for participating during this period of greater physical distance. Over the past week, we continued to see a slight drop in positivity rates for the community on campus. The positivity rate is currently about 0.75% among participating students for the week of February 8. While this is great progress and we are optimistic, we believe it is necessary to remain cautious and monitor the results of COVID-19 Early Detection to ensure this. the decline was maintained in our first phase, the week of February 15th. We don’t know if it was maintained until the weekend’s tests were collected. As a result, we will continue the phased approach of lifting the tightened physical distance directive. New this week, students can now participate in approved two-person activities at the IM buildings, such as table tennis, badminton and pickle ball. Other changes directly affect campus residents, who will receive a separate email with information specific to living in the residence halls. The improved physical distance guideline will be further revised weekly and adjusted if necessary. If you live in the Greater Lansing area, we recommend that you join the program even if you never visit campus for in-person classes or work. COVID-19 Early Detection ProgramThis COVID testing program helps us gain a clearer picture of the COVID-19 positivity rates and asymptomatic distribution in our community. We understand that being social is an important part of college, and we want you to do it safely. Continue to obey all local health rules and regulations, including theEmergency Ordinance of the City of East LansingsRemember that failure to comply with local orders and regulations is not only a violation of the MSU Community Compact, but it could also be a civil offense, with a possible fine of $ 500 for each person involved. Help us by encouraging your friends and peers to continue to wear face masks, maintain physical distance, and adhere to health and safety standards. It is up to all of us to protect this community and each other Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

